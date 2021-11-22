COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gonzaga, UCLA top men's poll

Gonzaga, UCLA top poll

Gonzaga and UCLA continued their hold on the top two spots in The Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll on Monday, setting the stage for their highly anticipated showdown this week, while Purdue and Duke barged their way into the top five.

The Bulldogs (4-0) had an easy week with wins over Alcorn State and Bellarmine and received 55 first-place votes from the 61-person medial panel that regularly covers college basketball. The Bruins (4-0) received five first-place votes after blowing out Long Beach State and North Florida last week to head to Las Vegas with some momentum.

Gonzaga played Central Michigan and UCLA faced Bellarmine on Monday night in the Good Sam Empire Classic. Then, the nation's top two teams will square off Tuesday night in a Final Four rematch of a game won by the Bulldogs in overtime.

Purdue received the only other first-place vote and leapfrogged Kansas into third in the Top 25 following the Boilermakers' win over then-No. 5 Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. The Jayhawks were fourth and the Blue Devils were fifth.

Defending national champion Baylor jumped to sixth after running roughshod over Central Arkansas and Stanford, while the Wildcats dropped only to seventh thanks to beating then-No. 12 Tennessee before losing to Purdue. Texas and Memphis were next, with Kentucky and Alabama in a tie for 10th in the second regular-season poll of the season.

Women’s poll delayed

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — The release of The Associated Press women’s Top 25 basketball poll was delayed one day so voters can assess Monday afternoon’s showdown between No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Connecticut, a game won by South Carolina.

“Due to the timing of this 1 vs.-2 matchup, it made sense to hold the release of the poll this week,” said Barry Bedlan, AP's Global Director of Text and New Markets Products.

Tuesday games

USC Upstate at SC State, 7 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

