COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks get by LSU 77-75

Gamecocks get by LSU 77-75

COLUMBIA (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting and South Carolina rallied to beat LSU 77-75 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Keyshawn Bryant made two foul shots with 1:51 left to give South Carolina a 74-73 lead. Erik Stevenson's layup 13 seconds later — off an LSU turnover — padded the lead before Eric Gaines sank two foul shots to get LSU back within a point with 34 seconds to go.

Carter missed two free throws at 19 seconds, but Darius Days missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining after an LSU timeout. Bryant grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and made 1 of 2 from the line for South Carolina with 1.5 seconds left. LSU never got off a shot as time expired.

Trailing 58-47 with 13:16 remaining, South Carolina went on a 21-9 run in a little more than five minutes to capture a 68-67 lead for its first since Bryant's opening jump shot.

Stevenson scored 15 and Carter had 10 off the bench for the Gamecocks. Despite missing 19 of 27 3-pointers, South Carolina (16-10, 7-7 SEC) was 18 of 24 inside the arc and finished 26 for 51 (51%) overall.

Reserve Tari Eason scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Days scored 18 for LSU. The Tigers missed 9 of 22 free-throw attempts.

LSU (19-8, 7-7), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, travels to play fourth-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday. The Gamecocks host Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Cardinals down Tigers 70-61

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Noah Locke scored 15 points off the bench, Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues picked up his first win, and the Cardinals defeated Clemson 70-61 on Saturday.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak for Louisville (12-14, 6-10 ACC) in which six losses were to teams with double-digit wins in the ACC. Pegues was the coach for five of the losses after replacing Chris Mack.

Malik Williams scored to put the Cardinals ahead for good, 54-53, with 6:32 remaining. Three of Louisville's final five baskets were 3-pointers as they finished the game on a 13-5 run.

Williams finished with 12 points and Ellis had 11. Jae'Lyn Withers had 10 rebounds for the Cardinals, who improved to 7-0 all-time at home against Clemson.

Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Tigers (12-15, 4-12). Naz Bohannon added 11 points and Chase Hunter, the only starter in double figures, scored 10.

Clemson led 31-28 early in the second half before Locke and El Ellis shot four consecutive 3-pointers for Louisville, giving the Cardinals a 40-31 lead. Again, Louisville's made 3-pointers came in bunches as the Cardinals finished 8 of 29 (27.6%) from 3-point distance.

Louisville took an early lead and was ahead 19-11 before Hunter had a three-point play and a 3-pointer to get the Tigers within two. The teams stayed within two points of each other for the final six minutes of the half and Louisville led 28-27 at the break.

Clemson's P.J. Hall, who scored a career-high 28 points in a loss to Florida State on Tuesday, injured his foot in the first half and did not return.

SC State 70, UMES 63

It was a tale of two halves for Maryland Eastern Shore Saturday in Orangeburg as the Hawks shot nearly 65-percent from the field building a 10-point first half lead.

The Hawks turned cold in the second half, shooting 5-of-30 as SC State rallied to defeat UMES 70-63.

TJ Madlock led the Bulldogs with 18 points and seven assists while backcourt teammate Rahsaan Edwards added 17 points and five assists. Jemel Davis had 14 points and Edward Hampton-Oliver had eight points and nine rebounds.

South Carolina improves to 14-12 overall and 6-4 in MEAC play. The Bulldogs will play host to Delaware State Monday.

UMES (W) 65, SC State 57

Maryland Eastern Shore avenged an earlier loss to South Carolina State by defeating the Lady Bulldogs 65-57 in Orangeburg Saturday.

The Lady Hawks held SC State to nine first-quarter points, and opened up an 11-poing halftime lead. The Lady Bulldogs outscored UMES 30-27 in the second half.

Trinity Klock led SC State with 16 points and eight rebounds while adding four blocks. Nadia Reese scored 11 points while Victoria Jordan just missed a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds.

SC State (3-21, 3-7) will face Delaware State at home Monday.

Claflin 76, Johnson C. Smith 68

Claflin (W) 63, Johnson C. Smith 60

Sunday games

Tennessee at South Carolina (W), 1 p.m.

Duke at Clemson, 2 p.m.

