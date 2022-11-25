COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Gamecocks down Spartans

USC 68, USC Upstate 53

COLUMBIA (AP) — Freshman Gregory Jackson II scored 22 points, Hayden Brown added 15 points, and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate on Friday.

Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high of 20 set in a 32-point loss to Colorado State last week.

Jacobi Wright scored 10 points for South Carolina (3-3) and Brown had a team-high nine rebounds.

There were 11 lead changes in the first half and Upstate led 31-28 at the break. The Gamecocks took the lead for good with a 10-2 run to open the second half. The Spartans were unable to string together consecutive baskets at any point in the second half while the Gamecocks gradually increased their lead. The largest margin was 17 points with about 1 1/2 minutes to go.

Ahmir Langlais had 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Spartans (2-4) and Jordan Gainey added 13 points.

South Carolina committed only eight turnovers.

South Carolina was coming off consecutive losses to Colorado State, Davidson and Furman at the Charleston Classic.

South Carolina will play out of state for the first time this season when the Gamecocks travel to Washington, D.C., to play George Washington on Wednesday.

Iowa 74, Clemson 71

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Patrick McCaffrey scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.

Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU-California winner in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the TCU-California loser.

Tony Perkins scored eight of his 11 points during the final two minutes, making a layup and six of six free throws to help squelch the Tigers’ threat.

The Hawkeyes had a 14-point lead with just under eight minutes to play, but Clemson tied it at 62 on a 3-pointer by Breven Galloway that capped a 16-2 run.

Chase Hunter hit a 3-pointer for Clemson to cut it to 72-71 with 4.1 second left. Perkins iced it with two free throws with 1.5 seconds to go.

One of two sons of coach Fran McCaffery on the Hawkeye roster, Patrick McCaffery hit seven of 14 shots from the field. Kris Murray was the only other double-figure scorer for Iowa with 10.

Hunter led Clemson with 21 points and Hunter Tyson had 13.

Kansas State (W) 76, Clemson 38

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson 76-38 on Thursday night in the Paradise Jam.

Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth.

Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points and Brylee Glenn added 12 points for Kansas State (6-0), which plays Northern Arizona on Friday.

Ruby Whitehorn had a team-high eight points for Clemson (3-2), which faces Arkansas on Friday. The Tigers were 12-of-46 shooting (26%).

The last meeting between the schools came on Nov. 25, 1990, in Manhattan, Kan., a 68-61 Clemson win.