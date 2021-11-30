COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting dooms Claflin against Lander

Cold shooting dooms Claflin against Lander

The Claflin Panthers dropped to 1-4 Monday with an 80-58 loss to Lander at Tullis Arena in Orangeburg.

The Panthers shot 29-percent from the field in the first half, falling behind by 12 at halftime. Claflin was able to heat up in the second half shooting 50-percent, but could not catch the Bearcats

The Panthers were led by Isaiah Jennings and Richard Visitacion who each had 14 points. Visitacion added seven rebounds while Jennings had six rebounds.

Donell Frayer chipped in 12 points while Allen Hatchett scored 10 points.

Claflin is back in action Thursday on the road at Augusta University.

Lady Panthers fall to USC-Aiken

A 20-5 first quarter run allowed USC-Aiken to cruise to a 68-53 victory over Claflin Monday at Tullis Arena in Orangeburg.

The Lady Panthers made just 2-of-15 shots in the first quarter to fall behind early. Claflin would play USC-Aiken even the last three quarters of the contest.

Jalah Horton led Claflin with eight points while La'Terrlyn Leshore added seven points. Breanna Price, Janell Horton and Lauren Scott each had six points.

The Lady Panthers will face Benedict at home during the PAWS UP Classic Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

SCSU's Klock honored by MEAC

South Carolina State women's basketball player Trinity Klock was recognized by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for her performance against Jacksonville State.

Klock was named one of the conference's top performers after scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Lady Gamecocks.

Wednesday games

Campbell at S.C. State (W), 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

