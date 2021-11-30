 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Cold shooting dooms Claflin against Lander

  • 0

Cold shooting dooms Claflin against Lander

The Claflin Panthers dropped to 1-4 Monday with an 80-58 loss to Lander at Tullis Arena in Orangeburg.

The Panthers shot 29-percent from the field in the first half, falling behind by 12 at halftime. Claflin was able to heat up in the second half shooting 50-percent, but could not catch the Bearcats

The Panthers were led by Isaiah Jennings and Richard Visitacion who each had 14 points. Visitacion added seven rebounds while Jennings had six rebounds.

Donell Frayer chipped in 12 points while Allen Hatchett scored 10 points.

Claflin is back in action Thursday on the road at Augusta University.

Lady Panthers fall to USC-Aiken

A 20-5 first quarter run allowed USC-Aiken to cruise to a 68-53 victory over Claflin Monday at Tullis Arena in Orangeburg.

The Lady Panthers made just 2-of-15 shots in the first quarter to fall behind early. Claflin would play USC-Aiken even the last three quarters of the contest.

Jalah Horton led Claflin with eight points while La'Terrlyn Leshore added seven points. Breanna Price, Janell Horton and Lauren Scott each had six points.

People are also reading…

The Lady Panthers will face Benedict at home during the PAWS UP Classic Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

SCSU's Klock honored by MEAC

South Carolina State women's basketball player Trinity Klock was recognized by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for her performance against Jacksonville State.

Klock was named one of the conference's top performers after scoring 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds against the Lady Gamecocks.

Wednesday games

Campbell at S.C. State (W), 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pierce, Jamison led 7-member class into college hoops Hall

Pierce, Jamison led 7-member class into college hoops Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Pierce and Antawn Jamison forged a lasting friendship when they arrived in St. Louis in April 1995 for the McDonald's All-American Game, the traditional showcase for the best high school basketball players in the country.

Jim Calhoun: Not planning leisurely retirement

Jim Calhoun: Not planning leisurely retirement

Hall of Fame basketball coach Jim Calhoun's first attempt at retirement lasted less than six years and the 79-year-old said Friday he's not expecting to spend his second one on a golf course.

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News