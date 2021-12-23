COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Clemson tops Virginia, breaks streak; SCSU players honored

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory on Wednesday night.

Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.

Tyson was 6 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. The Tigers entered shooting 41.4% from long range with just one game making fewer than eight 3s. They shot 8 of 22 (36%) against the Cavaliers.

Collins was 5-of-7 shooting and collected a third double-double of the season. PJ Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 24 points from 14 Virginia turnovers.

The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn't get closer.

Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia. Armaan Franklin added 13 points.

Under coach Brad Brownell, Clemson is 52-2 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

SCSU's Madlock gets MEAC honor

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 – Freshman guard TJ Madlock has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week, presented by Coco-Cola.

Others earning awards were Graduate guard Kyle Foster of Howard earned MEAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, while junior forward Tyree Corbett of Coppin State is the MEAC Defensive Player of the Week

Madlock (G, 6’3, 190, Fr., Memphis, Tenn.) averaged 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals in leading the Bulldogs to victories over Carver, Tennessee State and The Citadel, including a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double against Tennessee State on Dec. 18. He tallied 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals against The Citadel on Dec. 20 and had 16 points with four steals and three assists against Carver on Dec. 16. It’s his second time earning this honor.

MEAC honors SCSU's Gwynn

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State senior guard Camille Downs and Coppin State redshirt junior guard Aliyah Lawson were selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

South Carolina State freshman guard Nicole Gwynn was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central redshirt sophomore forward Tianna Carter earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Gwynn (5-9, Fr., G, Wethersfield, Conn.) led the Bulldogs in scoring in three of their four games this past week, including a pair of 22-point games against Wake Forest and Mississippi State. She hit six 3-pointers in the Mississippi State contest, and Gwynn also had 16 points to lead South Carolina State against Troy.

Names among top performers was Trinity Klock of South Carolina State, who grabbed 12 rebounds against Wake Forest.

Most recent results for the Lady Bulldogs:

Wake Forest 94, SCSU 40

Jackson State 97, SCSU 37

Troy 94, SCSU 51

Mississippi State 85, SCSU 47

