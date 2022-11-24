COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Carolina women down Cal Poly

South Carolina (W) 79, Cal Poly 36

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Aliyah Boston had her fourth double-double of the season as top-ranked South Carolina rolled to a 79-36 victory over Cal Poly.

Boston, the reigning AP Player of the Year, had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her 64th career double-double, which is the most among active NCAA players in all divisions.

The Gamecocks, coming off a 76-71 overtime victory at second-ranked Stanford Sunday, led throughout. Laeticia Amihere was the leading scorer off the bench with 13 points, Zia Cooke added 11 and Ashlyn Watkins had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Annika Shah led Cal Poly with eight points, all in the fourth quarter.

Wake Forest 105, S.C. State 71

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth scored 19 points to lead six in double figures and Wake Forest rolled to a 103-71 victory over winless South Carolina State.

Wake Forest (5-1) bounced back from its only loss this season, a 77-75 overtime defeat to LMU at the Jamaica Classic Championship.

The Demon Deacons shot 68% (36 of 53) from the floor and made 24 of 31 free throws against South Carolina State.

Lesown Hallums scored 14 points for South Carolina State (0-6), which also had six score in double figures.Wake

North Carolina A&T 68, SC State (W) 49

The South Carolina State women's basketball team dropped to 0-6 after a 68-49 loss to North Carolina A&T Tuesday in Orangeburg.

The Lady Bulldogs held a 17-13 at the end of the first quarter, but were outscored 20-10 before the half. North Carolina A&T ended the game with a 19-7 run to improve to 3-1.

SC State was led by Lovely Sonnier who recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Jayah Hicks also recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Nadia Reese also added 12 points.

Maleia Bracone led North Carolina A&T with 18 points.

SC State will take part in the San Francisco Thanksgiving Tournament facing host San Francisco Friday and Tulsa Saturday.

Claflin (M) 75, Paine College 65

Claflin improved to 4-0 on the season after a 75-65 victory over Paine College Tuesday. The Panthers rallied from a 32-30 halftime deficit to outscore Paine by 12 in the second half.

Bryson Dennis led Claflin with 21 points while Shyim Cunningham added 10 points.

Claflin travels to face Mount Olive Monday.

Claflin (W) 67, Paine College 53

Lauren Scott led Claflin with 24 points as the Lady Panthers improved to 3-0 after a 67-53 victory over Paine College.

Nya Morris added 17 points for the Panthers while Janell Horton just missed a double-double scoring nine points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers will travel to face USC-Aiken Monday.