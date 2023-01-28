COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Bulldog teams fall to Spartans

Norfolk State 64, South Carolina State (W) 43: South Carolina State fell behind 22-9 after the first quarter and fell to Norfolk State 64-43 Saturday afternoon.

SC State committed 24 turnovers that the Lady Spartans were able to turn into 30 points. Norfolk State also scored 18 points off 17 offensive rebounds.

Nicole Gwynn led the Lady Bulldogs with 13 points. Janiah Hinton added nine points and six rebounds off the bench.

South Carolina State falls to 1-18 on the season and 0-4 in MEAC play. They will travel to face Howard Monday.

Norfolk State 82, South Carolina State (M) 68

: South Carolina State dropped to 0-5 in MEAC play after an 82-68 loss at Norfolk State Saturday.

Norfolk State opened up a 10-point lead with seven minutes left in the first half, but the Bulldogs were able to cut the lead to 38-33 at halftime. The Spartans took control in the second half, building a 21-point lead, before SC State scored the last seven points of the game.

South Carolina State was 11-of-28 from behind the three-point line, but were out-rebounded (38-31) and committed 16 turnovers that the Spartans were able to turn into 23 points.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs with 17 points and eight rebounds. Rahsaan Edwards added 13 points and Raquan Brown had 10 points in the loss.

South Carolina State will face off against Howard Monday in Washington, D.C.

Claflin (M) 67, Johnson C. Smith 64: With two seconds left in the game, Claflin connected on a pair of free throws to hold off Johnson C. Smith 67-64 Saturday at the PAWS UP Classic in Orangeburg.

The Panthers built a nine-point lead with 2:17 left in the second half, but Johnson C. Smith made a run to cut it to a single point with less than 10 seconds to play.

Claflin led 30-26 at halftime after shooting 52-percent in the first half. The Panthers would get 17 points off the bench compared to Johnson C. Smith’s 11 points.

DaiJohn Stewart led Claflin with 15 points including shooting three-of-six from behind the three-point line. Allen Hatchett had 10 points and five rebounds while Jailen Williams added 10 points.

Claflin (15-4, 7-4 in the CIAA) will travel to Columbia Thursday for an out-of-conference matchup against Benedict.

Johnson C. Smith 65, Claflin (W) 52: Leading by two entering the fourth quarter, Johnson C. Smith outscored Claflin 20-9 in the final period to defeat the Lady Panthers 65-52 Saturday in Orangeburg.

The Lady Panthers shot 25-percent in the final period while Johnson C. Smith outscored Claflin 8-1 from the free throw line. Claflin committed 19 turnovers that Johnson C. Smith was able to turn into 20 points.

Janelle Sample led the Lady Panthers with 12 points off the bench. Lauren Scott added 10 points in the loss.

Claflin (9-10, 3-8 in the CIAA) has lost its last seven games and will play Thursday in Columbia against Benedict.

Hofstra 85, Charleston 81

CHARLESTON (AP) — Aaron Estrada scored 25 points and Darlinstone Dubar added 18 as Hofstra ended No. 18 College of Charleston’s 20-game win streak with an 85-81 victory on Saturday.

The Pride (15-8, 8-2 Colonial Athletic Association) were down 28-20 early before rallying past the Cougars (21-2, 9-1), who had not lost since falling to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11.

Hofstra, the CAA’s leader in field-goal shooting, used that to move past Charleston in the second half as it made 18 of 32 attempts. The Pride led 76-69 with 6:10 to play before the Cougars cut it to two points on Ryan Larson’s foul shots with 2:02 to play.

But Charleston managed just two free throws after that and missed all four 3-pointers they tried.

Estrada, who had 23 points in the first half, finished with five of Hofstra’s 11 threes.

The Cougars got off to a quick start, scoring on their first three possessions of the game.

Reyne Smith’s layup gave Charleston its biggest lead of the first half 28-20 with 7:02 to play before intermission.

Then it became the Estrada show. Estrada, the CAA’s leading scorer at 21.1 points a game, scored 16 of the next 24 points for the Pride, including four 3s.

Tyler Thomas had 17 points and eight rebounds for Hofstra.

Ante Brzovic finished with 18 points to lead Charleston.

The Cougars chances of receiving an NCAA Tournament at-large bid took a major blow with the loss to the Pride. Despite having the nation’s longest win streak for three months, Charleston will most likely have to win the CAA Tournament in March to advance to the NCAAs.

College of Charleston starts a two-game road trip at Drexel on Thursday night.

Clemson 82, Fla. St. 81

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter drove the lane and drew a foul, sinking the free throw, to help No. 24 Clemson escape with an 82-81 win over Florida State on Saturday.

Hunter Tyson scored 27 points on 10 of 17 shooting for Clemson (18-4, 10-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which halted an eight-game road losing streak to Florida State.

Tyson made 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc, playing the full 40 minutes. He has now made 50 3-pointers on the season.

Matthew Cleveland scored 15 of his 18 points in the second half for Florida State (7-15, 5-6), which made a season-high 13 3-pointers. The Seminoles had made just 3 of 22 3-pointers in a lopsided home loss to No. 20 Miami on Tuesday.

Caleb Mills and Darin Green Jr. each hit four 3-pointers for the Seminoles. Freshman forward Baba Miller had his best game, scoring 11 points and pulling down four rebounds in 20 minutes.

The Tigers made 10 or more 3-pointers for the first time in 11 ACC games to end the losing streak in Tallahassee.

Clemson plays at Boston College on Tuesday.

Georgia 81, South Carolina 78

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored all eight of Georgia’s overtime points and the Bulldogs beat South Carolina 81-78 on Saturday, snapping a 12-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

Jacobi Wright hit a 3-pointer to give the Gamecocks (8-13, 1-7 SEC) a two-point lead in overtime before Oquendo answered with a transition layup and four free throws for a four-point lead, Georgia’s largest, with 2:25 remaining.

Trailing by two, South Carolina’s Gregory “GG” Jackson missed the second of two free throws, Oquendo was fouled grabbing the rebound and he made 1 of 2 at the line. Jackson then missed a desperation turnaround 3-pointer that bounced off the back of the rim.

Oquendo made 10 of 15 from the line and finished with 16 points. Mardrez McBride made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points to lead Georgia (14-7, 4-4). Frank Anselem had 12 points and Terry Roberts 10.

Jackson scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Gamecocks and Hayden Brown had 17 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late in regulation. Wright made four 3-pointers and scored 13 points, Chico Carter Jr. hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points and Meechie Johnson added 11.

Georgia had not beaten South Carolina since March 11, 2016 in the SEC tournament and it didn’t look like they would Saturday after trailing by 10 with 6 1/2 minutes left in regulation. But the Bulldogs tied it with a 10-0 run and a game with 13 lead changes and 10 ties remained tight.

Jackson finger-rolled in a basket going down the paint with 30 seconds left to tie at 73-all. Oquendo missed a baseline 3-pointer with five seconds left and the Bulldogs avoided a loss when Josh Davis took a long pass with a path to the basket only to have a hustling McBride strip the ball from him.

Brown and Jackson combined for 25 points in the first half when South Carolina took a 37-35 lead as Roberts and Oquendo, the Bulldogs’ top two scorers, went without points.

The Gamecocks made 13 of 31 3-point tries for 42% against the nation’s 13th-ranked defense from the arc but were undone by 18 turnovers, 12 coming in the second half against Georgia’s pressure defense.

South Carolina is host to Mississippi State on Tuesday.