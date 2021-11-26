COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Boston powers No. 1 South Carolina to 79-38 blowout of Elon

Boston powers No. 1 South Carolina to 79-38 blowout of Elon

COLUMBIA (AP) - Aliyah Boston scored 12 points and blocked three shots, and No. 1 South Carolina beat Elon 79-38 on Friday.

South Carolina had a 16-point lead trimmed to 33-27 early in the third quarter. But the Gamecocks responded with a 16-0 run to put away the Phoenix (4-1) and improve to 7-0 for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Zia Cooke finished with 11 points and Destanni Henderson had 10.

South Carolina returned home for the first time since its run to the Battle4Atlantis title, which included double-digit wins over Oregon and UConn.

The Gamecocks kept up their strong play early against Elon. Boston went for six points and two blocks the first 10 minutes. When Henderson hit a 3-pointer just seven minutes in, South Carolina led 20-4 and looked ready to roll the rest of the way.

But Elon didn't cave, going on a 19-8 surge the next eight minutes. The Gamecocks recovered down the stretch as Cooke hit a 3-pointer and Henderson converted a driving basket to help their team to a 33-23 halftime lead.

Ariana Nance led Elon with 13 points, matching her career high.

South Carolina finished with a season-high 13 blocks from eight different players.

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and her Elon counterpart, Charlotte Smith, were teammates on the Charlotte Sting in the WNBA. They were also ACC standouts who competed against each other in 1992, Staley with Virginia and Smith for North Carolina.

Double-digit scorers lead Clemson in 32-point win

CLEMSON — Clemson University men’s basketball dominated Charleston Southern from start to finish on Friday afternoon in a 91-59 win in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (5-2) were led by Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) game-high 17 points and seven assists. Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) added 16 points and seven rebounds. PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) and Naz Bohannon (Lorain, Ohio/Lorain) each totaled 10 points. Bohannon chipped in seven boards.

Clemson scored 20 points in the first 14:40 (1.4 points per minute) of the game and then it scored 71 points in the final 25:20 (2.8 points per minute).

The Tigers used a 25-7 run that spanned the end of the opening stanza and beginning of the second. Clemson scored 54 points in the second half, a new season-high and nearly the most in a second half under Head Coach Brad Brownell.

Georgia Southern (W) 72, S.C. State 57

Saturday games

SC State (W) at Indiana State, 3:30 p.m.

Claflin (W) at Savannah State, 1:30 p.m.

Claflin at Savannah State, 3 p.m.

