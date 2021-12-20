CAROLINA WOMEN: Gamecocks at home for Final Four rematch with Stanford

The moment has finally come! It's time for a Final Four rematch: No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford. This is a matchup we all circled on our calendars when teams released their schedules.

The 7 p.m. game in Columbia will be shown by ESPN2.

We all remember the heartbreaking loss South Carolina suffered against Stanford back in March. Only one point stood between South Carolina advancing to the championship round. Instead, a missed layup and putback from Aliyah Boston allowed the Cardinal to go on and become the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament champs. That game is still fresh on the Gamecocks' mind.

South Carolina is bringing back all players from its Final Four squad and Stanford returns all but Kianna Williams from its championship team. Since then, head coach Tara VanDerveer and Dawn Staley have revamped their teams with more depth and scoring weapons.

South Carolina will suit up on Tuesday to avenge the loss that sent them home early with home court advantage in Columbia. So far, the Gamecocks are undefeated, including 5-0 against ranked opponents — NC State, Oregon, UConn, Maryland and Duke. Can they add Stanford to this list?

On the other side, Stanford is 8-2 with both of its loses coming from ranked opponents — Texas and South Florida. However, the Cardinal are on a hot, four-game winning streak, recently taking down then-No. 7 Tennessee on Dec. 18. Stanford has also picked up massive wins over ranked Big Ten foes, Maryland and Indiana, while they competed in the Bahamas during Thanksgiving.

