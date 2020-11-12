BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: USC's Boston AP Preseasn All-America

Boston AP Preseason All-America

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina sophomore Aliyah Boston was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team, the organization announced.

The reigning National Freshman of the Year and Lisa Leslie Center of the Year, the 6-foot-5 native of the U.S. Virgin Islands also drew preseason All-America honors from Lindy's.

Gamecocks picked 8th

After finishing sixth in the SEC last season, members of the SEC media are predicting the Gamecocks to finish worse in 2020-21.

The Gamecocks were picked to finish eighth in the preseason media poll, behind Auburn and just ahead of Ole Miss.

South Carolina finished sixth last season at 10-8 in the SEC.

Furman picked 1st in SoCon

GREENVILLE – Furman was tabbed as the preseason favorite in the Southern Conference by the league’s media and picked second by the league’s men’s basketball coaches, while Paladins Mike Bothwell, Noah Gurley and Clay Mounce were selected to the preseason all-conference team.