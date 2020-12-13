Auburn fires football coach Malzahn; buyout tops $21M

Auburn said Greene recommended the firing to President Jay Gogue after conducting a “thorough analysis” of the program.

Known for his his up-tempo, no-huddle offenses that have since become more prevalent, Malzahn was offensive coordinator in 2010 when quarterback Cam Newton won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to the national title. He called offensive plays for much of his tenure, but he struggled to develop other passers, including Jarrett Stidham and Jeremy Johnson.

Nick Saban, coach of rival Alabama, said Malzahn was among those “at the forefront of” a move to up-tempo offenses that even the top-ranked Crimson Tide has adopted — with great success.

“I guess playing against those guys, you almost get to the point where you say if you can’t beat them you might as well join them,” Saban said. "I guess that’s why we’ve changed some of the things we do around here.”

Current starter Bo Nix was a prized recruit but has been inconsistent in his two seasons and hasn't appeared to progress much as a sophomore. Other quarterbacks have transferred, including Malik Willis (Liberty), Joey Gatewood (Kentucky) and Woody Barrett (Kent State).