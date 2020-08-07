Auburn and Ole Miss added to Gamecocks' 2020 football schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn and Ole Miss have been added to the South Carolina Gamecocks' 10-game conference-only 2020 football schedule, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The Tigers will visit Williams-Brice Stadium, while the Gamecocks will travel to Oxford, Mississippi, to face the Rebels.

"I'm excited about adding two teams that are very familiar to me personally," said South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp. "We will travel to Oxford and have Auburn come to Columbia. I have great respect for both programs. They both have great coaching staffs."

The Gamecocks have dropped 10 of their 12 previous matchups with Auburn, with another ending in a tie in a series that dates back to 1930. The Gamecocks lone win in the series was by a 16-14 count in 1933 when the game was played in Birmingham. The teams last met in 2014, a 42-35 Auburn win on the Plains.Coach Muschamp worked as Auburn's defensive coordinator from 2006-07 and again in 2015, then under current Tiger head coach Gus Malzahn.