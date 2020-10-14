 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus
0 comments
breaking

Alabama's Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Alabama Defense Football

Alabama coach Nick Saban said Monday he had no players currently sidelihed with COVID-related issues.

 Vasha Hunt, associated press

Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, four days before the Southeastern Conference's biggest regular-season showdown.

Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach.

"I immediately left work and isolated at home," Saban said. He remained scheduled to talk to the media Wednesday evening.

Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News