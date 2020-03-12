ACC, SEC, others end tournaments; NCAA tournament could be next; SEC suspends competition in all sports

Texas and Texas Tech were going through pregame warmups and the handful of close family and friends were already in the stands Thursday when the teams were pulled off the court 40 minutes before tip-off.

"I think this is emblematic of how our country will be responding to a very unusual set of circumstances," Bowlsby said. “I feel good that we made the right decision for the right reasons.”

Following the NCAA's lead Wednesday, most college conferences announced that their basketball tournaments would be conducted with limited fan access the rest of the week. By Thursday, after the NBA suspended its season Wednesday night, they decided not to play at all.

Some took a little longer than others to pull the plug. The Big East started its second-round game between top-seeded Creighton and St. John's at Madison Square Garden in New York and not until halftime was the tournament called off.

As the Bluejays and Red Storm were playing, a few subway stops away at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Atlantic-10 was holding a news conference to call off its tournament.