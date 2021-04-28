 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee: Sheridan success began with title at O-W
0 comments
editor's pick
2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee

2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee: Sheridan success began with title at O-W

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

He won more than 100 career games while coaching for 15 seasons at the college level, earning numerous coach of the year awards along the way. But early in his college life, Dick Sheridan actually thought that he was going to make a living as an engineer.

Sheridan majored in engineering while he was an undergraduate student at South Carolina, and he spent one summer interning at the Savannah River Site. Gradually, he realized that he wasn’t suited for office life, but through that job he learned the value of practical experience while in college, a lesson that he would always pass on to his players.

Sheridan says now that the process of elimination led him to coaching, but anyone familiar with his career knows that he is being modest. You don’t get inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame by pure happenstance, and Sheridan’s career embodies the bold undertakings that defined his success. He went on to spend 15 years as the head coach of Furman and N.C. State, posting .500 or better conference records in all but one of those seasons, while positively impacting countless lives along the way.

Dick Sheridan picked for College Football Hall of Fame

“Any individual honor like that, especially in the sport of football, is a group success; it’s not an individual success,” Sheridan said. “No one’s more aware of that than I am, that it needs to be shared, particularly with your assistant coaches and the players who made it happen.”

Sheridan won six Southern Conference titles while at Furman, where he took over as head coach in 1978 after spending five years as an assistant. While coaching in Greenville, South Carolina, he twice beat N.C. State, which ended up hiring him ahead of the 1986 season. In Raleigh, Sheridan then led the Wolfpack to six bowls games in seven years before retiring in 1992.

T&D PERSON OF THE YEAR: Monumental for S.C. State's Buddy Pough

Sheridan counts his debut seasons at both schools as his most memorable. He coached the Paladins to their first-ever conference championship in year one. When Sheridan arrived at N.C. State, the Wolfpack were coming off three straight 3-8 seasons. They went 8-3-1 under the first-year coach, a record that included a 35-34 win at rival North Carolina, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. This proved to be the first of four NC State campaigns under Sheridan that ended with eight or more wins. The Wolfpack went 6-1 against UNC during that time, too.

Want to get a whole lot more from TheTandD.com?
'Boys of Fall' reunite: Former OHS and O-WHS players, coaches celebrate 50th anniversary

“He honored the players with the respect of high expectations, and the players bought into and excelled in that culture,” said retired former Vanderbilt and Furman head coach Bobby Johnson, who previously served as an assistant on Sheridan’s Furman teams. “This is how he managed to defeat many teams with superior athletic talent. When I became a head coach, I modeled my leadership strategy from serving under and watching him.”

Sheridan now lives in Myrtle Beach and still helps operate a sporting goods store in Orangeburg that he helped launch more than 50 years ago when he was a high school coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. One of Sheridan’s sons coaches in Sheridan’s hometown of North Augusta, Georgia, and his other son works in pharmaceuticals in Greenville, where Sheridan had raised his family.

In some ways, that stability may define him as much as his on-field success.

“One thing I’m very proud of: both of my sons went to first grade through 12th grade at the same high school,” Sheridan said, “which is unusual for a coach’s sons.”

Dick Sheridan's record

  • Head coach -- Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92)
  • Overall record 121-52-5 (69.4%): 69-23-2 at Furman and 52-29-3 at N.C. State.
  • Guided Furman to three playoff appearances, including the FCS title game in 1985.
  • Coached 12 first-eam All-Americans and 106 first team all-conference players.
  • Named national coach of the year at both the FBS and FCS levels, 1985 at Furman and 1986 at N.C. State.
  • First coach or player from Furman ever inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
  • Sheridan won the 1971 Class 4A state championship at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, compiling a 13-0 record.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

QB competitions abound in SEC
College

QB competitions abound in SEC

Southeastern Conference teams are searching for the next Kyle Trask or Mac Jones, quarterbacks who emerged as stars in their first full season…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News