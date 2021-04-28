2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee: Sheridan success began with title at O-W

Sheridan won six Southern Conference titles while at Furman, where he took over as head coach in 1978 after spending five years as an assistant. While coaching in Greenville, South Carolina, he twice beat N.C. State, which ended up hiring him ahead of the 1986 season. In Raleigh, Sheridan then led the Wolfpack to six bowls games in seven years before retiring in 1992.

Sheridan counts his debut seasons at both schools as his most memorable. He coached the Paladins to their first-ever conference championship in year one. When Sheridan arrived at N.C. State, the Wolfpack were coming off three straight 3-8 seasons. They went 8-3-1 under the first-year coach, a record that included a 35-34 win at rival North Carolina, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. This proved to be the first of four NC State campaigns under Sheridan that ended with eight or more wins. The Wolfpack went 6-1 against UNC during that time, too.

“He honored the players with the respect of high expectations, and the players bought into and excelled in that culture,” said retired former Vanderbilt and Furman head coach Bobby Johnson, who previously served as an assistant on Sheridan’s Furman teams. “This is how he managed to defeat many teams with superior athletic talent. When I became a head coach, I modeled my leadership strategy from serving under and watching him.”