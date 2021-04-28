2020 College Football Hall of Fame electee: Sheridan success began with title at O-W

He won more than 100 career games while coaching for 15 seasons at the college level, earning numerous coach of the year awards along the way. But early in his college life, Dick Sheridan actually thought that he was going to make a living as an engineer.
Sheridan majored in engineering while he was an undergraduate student at South Carolina, and he spent one summer interning at the Savannah River Site. Gradually, he realized that he wasn’t suited for office life, but through that job he learned the value of practical experience while in college, a lesson that he would always pass on to his players.
Sheridan says now that the process of elimination led him to coaching, but anyone familiar with his career knows that he is being modest. You don’t get inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame by pure happenstance, and Sheridan’s career embodies the bold undertakings that defined his success. He went on to spend 15 years as the head coach of Furman and N.C. State, posting .500 or better conference records in all but one of those seasons, while positively impacting countless lives along the way.
“Any individual honor like that, especially in the sport of football, is a group success; it’s not an individual success,” Sheridan said. “No one’s more aware of that than I am, that it needs to be shared, particularly with your assistant coaches and the players who made it happen.”
Sheridan won six Southern Conference titles while at Furman, where he took over as head coach in 1978 after spending five years as an assistant. While coaching in Greenville, South Carolina, he twice beat N.C. State, which ended up hiring him ahead of the 1986 season. In Raleigh, Sheridan then led the Wolfpack to six bowls games in seven years before retiring in 1992.
Sheridan counts his debut seasons at both schools as his most memorable. He coached the Paladins to their first-ever conference championship in year one. When Sheridan arrived at N.C. State, the Wolfpack were coming off three straight 3-8 seasons. They went 8-3-1 under the first-year coach, a record that included a 35-34 win at rival North Carolina, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels. This proved to be the first of four NC State campaigns under Sheridan that ended with eight or more wins. The Wolfpack went 6-1 against UNC during that time, too.
“He honored the players with the respect of high expectations, and the players bought into and excelled in that culture,” said retired former Vanderbilt and Furman head coach Bobby Johnson, who previously served as an assistant on Sheridan’s Furman teams. “This is how he managed to defeat many teams with superior athletic talent. When I became a head coach, I modeled my leadership strategy from serving under and watching him.”
Sheridan now lives in Myrtle Beach and still helps operate a sporting goods store in Orangeburg that he helped launch more than 50 years ago when he was a high school coach at Orangeburg-Wilkinson. One of Sheridan’s sons coaches in Sheridan’s hometown of North Augusta, Georgia, and his other son works in pharmaceuticals in Greenville, where Sheridan had raised his family.