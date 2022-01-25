COLLEGE SPORTS: Duke beats Clemson 71-69

DURHAM, N.C. — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night.

Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Banchero also had seven rebounds and four assists.

PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12.

Tyson's layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late. But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run — four of those points by Banchero.

Duke's largest lead over the Tigers was seven points and came early in the second quarter, following an 8-2 run where Moore tallied all of the Blue Devils' points.

Clemson and Duke traded baskets for the majority of the first half, until the Blue Devils broke off a 10-5 run to knot the game at 36 at intermission.

MEAC women’s honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior guard Deja Francis was selected as the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

Coppin State guard/forward Jewel Watkins was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State senior guard Camille Downs earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Among top performers:

Nicole Gwynn (South Carolina State) scored 11 points against Maryland Eastern Shore and 13 points against Delaware State.

Trinity Klock (South Carolina State) grabbed 13 rebounds against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Wednesday basketball game

Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Carolina baseball to open

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team will begin full team practice this weekend with three scrimmages at Founders Park. All scrimmages are free and open to the public.

Team practice for all of college baseball begins on Friday, Jan. 28, as the Gamecocks will scrimmage that day at 2:30 p.m. The Gamecocks will take the field on Saturday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. and conclude the weekend with a 2 p.m. scrimmage on Sunday, Jan. 30.

Scrimmage schedule:

Friday, Jan. 28 - 2:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29 - 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 30 - 2 p.m.

Lovasea Carroll transferring to South Carolina

COLUMBIA (AP) — Georgia's Lovasea Carroll is leaving the national champions and joining South Carolina's football program.

Carroll posted his decision Monday on social media. Carroll was moved from running back to the secondary by the Bulldogs and is expected to return to the offensive backfield with the Gamecocks.

Carroll, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound freshman from Warrenton, Georgia, posted a photo of himself in a Gamecocks' uniform with the words, "Committed, Lovasea Carroll, South Carolina," across the bottom.

Carroll is expected to bolster a running back spot at South Carolina after its two leading rushers this season, Kevin Harris and ZaQuandre White, declared for the NFL draft.

