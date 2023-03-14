Clemson rallies to down Cougars 4-3

CLEMSON -- The Clemson Tigers scored three runs in the eighth inning in their 4-3 victory over College of Charleston at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the season series and won their sixth game in a row, improved to 11-6, while the Cougars fell to 11-5. The two teams will conclude the season series on March 28, in Columbia.

Nick Hoffmann (2-1) earned the win in relief, while Jackson Lindley pitched the ninth inning to record his second save of the season. William Privette (1-1) suffered the loss.

The Tigers open ACC play against Duke in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, beginning Friday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

Gamecocks rout Presbyterian 5-0

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team struck out 15 batters and hit three home runs in a 5-0 win over Presbyterian Tuesday, March 14, at Founders Park.

Eli Jones earned the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings of relief, allowing no hits and no walks. Matthew Becker earned the start, striking out four with a hit and three walks in 2.2 innings. Nick Proctor, Austin Williamson and Cade Austin all pitched in the combined shutout, with Austin striking out the side in the ninth.

Talmadge LeCroy, Gavin Casas and Cole Messina all homered, while Ethan Petry had three hits on the day as Carolina scored all its runs in the first three innings of play. LeCroy drove in a pair in the win.

Carolina will start SEC play Friday, March 17, at Georgia. First pitch at Foley Field is set for 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Lady Bulldogs split doubleheader

South Carolina State’s softball team split a doubleheader with Quinnipiac Saturday in Orangeburg. The Lady Bulldogs took the first game 3-2 before falling in the second game 7-1.

In the first game, SC State trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth. TaKara Ware was placed on second base, and moved to third on a bunt single from Madison Boyd. After Boyd stole second, Jade Hendricks struck out before DeAsia Lowther grounded out scoring Ware. Destiny Calloway followed with a walk-off double scoring Boyd.

Calloway earned the win after giving up two runs on nine hits and striking out two batters.

In the second game, SC State was led by Aaliyah Felder who had a hit and an RBI. Taylor Ames-Alexander had the only other hit for the Lady Bulldogs.

SC State (1-12) will travel to Spartanburg Wednesday to take part in a doubleheader against USC-Upstate.

Lady Panthers sweep doubleheader

Claflin improved to 10-8 on the season with a two-game sweep of Paine College in Augusta Saturday. The Lady Panthers took the first game 8-2 and won the second game 12-3.

In the first game, Brenay Howard led the Lady Panthers with three hits and two RBIs. Zecariya Fenwick had two hits and an RBI while Cydney Cooper, Me’Auhre Lewis and Jaelyn Jackson each had a hit and an RBI. Jackson earned the win throwing a complete game and striking out 10 batters.

In the second game, Howard led the offensive attack with two hits and two RBIs. Alexandria Beavers had two hits and an RBI while Lewis, Jackson and Breyanna Collins each had a hit and an RBI.

Claflin will play host to Voorhees in a doubleheader Friday in Orangeburg.

Panthers swept by Augusta

The Claflin baseball team was swept in a three-game series against Augusta University. The Panthers dropped a doubleheader Saturday 19-2 and 11-3 and after having Sunday’s game postponed, fell Monday 17-3.

In the first game, Rufus Hurdle Jr. led the Panthers with two hits while Joshua Cooper and Da’Avion Sumpter each had an RBI.

In the second game, Hurdle added another two hits while Eric Sledge had a hit and two RBIs. Cooper added a hit and an RBI.

In Monday’s game, Kobe Miller had a hit and two RBIs to lead the Panthers.

Claflin is scheduled to face Francis Marion at Mirmow Field in Orangeburg Wednesday. The Panthers fell to the Patriots earlier this season 4-1.