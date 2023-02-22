COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gamecocks get first shutout of the season

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team recorded its first shutout of the season and extended its streak of scoring in double figures to five games in a 12-0 win over Queens on Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at Founders Park.

James Hicks picked up the win, striking out five in five innings, allowing two hits and two walks. The bullpen corps of Matthew Becker, Austin Williamson and Dylan Eskew did not allow a hit, striking out three in the victory.

Carolina had four multi-run innings, capped by a six-spot in the seventh. Caleb Denny drove in five runs, while Gavin Casas was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI. Ethan Petry added two hits while Braylen Wimmer had two runs scored.