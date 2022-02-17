COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Carolina wins with half-court shot

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — James Reese V hit a half-court bank shot at the buzzer and South Carolina beat Mississippi 77-74 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Devin Carter's layup gave South Carolina a 74-73 lead with 1:26 remaining in the extra period. Nysier Brooks made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it with 1:04 left, but the Rebels then missed two 3-point attempts. Following a South Carolina timeout with two seconds to play, Jermaine Couisnard got the ball to Reese, who heaved it from the logo for the game winner.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points to lead South Carolina (15-10, 6-7 Southeastern Conference). Carter finished with 16 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Keyshawn Bryant also 16 points and Reese had nine.

Brooks, Matthew Murrell and Jarkel Joiner each scored 18 points for Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10). Luis Rodriguez had 13 rebounds to go with eight points.

Clemson falls at Fla. State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State beat Clemson 81-80 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak and keep hopes of an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament alive.

Evans shot 7 of 13 from the field, 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line and scored Florida State's last seven points over the final 79 seconds. Evans was fouled by Nick Honor as he hit a jumper to tie it with 14 seconds left and the free throw capped scoring.

Alex Hemingway missed a clean look at a potential game-winning corner 3 that bounced off the back of the iron as time expired. Clemson (12-14, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) has lost five games in a row since beating the Seminoles 75-69 on Feb. 2.

Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and Matthew Cleveland added 13 points for Florida State (14-11, 7-8).

PJ Hall had a career-high 28 points for points for Clemson. Al-Amir Dawes scored 18 points and Hemenway added 12. Dawes, who went into the game 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, hit a career-high four 3-pointers on 11 attempts.

Thursday basketball

Auburn at South Carolina (W), 7 p.m.

Lady Panthers place 5th

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Claflin University men’s and women’s track & field teams had some great individual performances to close out the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships, Monday.

“Overall, I’m pleased with the women’s program,” said Claflin track & field head coach Garon Jackson. “When I got here, we were at the bottom of the conference with 13 points. Now we’re a top five team with 47 points and we’re showing our growth as a program.”

The Lady Panthers finished the meet with 47 total team points to tie for fifth place. Freshman Zoe Adams had the best individual performance for the Lady Panthers. She opened the day on a high note, winning the women’s 400m dash finals with a 56.38, even surpassing her NCAA Division II Atlantic Region leading time. With the effort, she claimed the title of conference champion in the event.

She added another great performance when she placed second in the women’s 200m dash. She ran a 25.41 to finish as runner up in the event.

Fellow freshman Madison McDonald also had a great performance when she placed third in the women’s 3000m run. She ran a 12:10.07 in the event. Not to be outdone, Lady Panthers senior Zaria Nelson won the women’s shot put with a 12.76m throw. She won the event after holding the top distance in the conference for the bulk of the season.

Another highlight of the meet was the performance of the Lady Panthers 4x400m relay team. The team placed fourth in the event with a 4:08.91. The finish shows a steady improvement for the program.

The Panthers men’s track & field team placed eighth at the meet.

Freshman Darius Holmes placed sixth in the men’s 60m hurdles when he ran an 8.74 in the event. Junior Chandar Anderson placed sixth in the men’s 400m dash with a 51.15. Senior Matthew Rox placed fourth in the men’s pole vault with a 2.65m mark. Freshman Jermaine Harris also had a great day in the men’s triple jump when he placed fourth in the event with a 13.50m jump. Harris and freshman Jocolbi Morgan both recorded a 1.83m leap to place seventh and eighth in the men’s high jump.

“As a team we need to score points where we didn’t and we need to focus on getting better heading into the outdoor track & field season,” Jackson said.

Zoe Adams wins award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Claflin freshman Zoe Adams was named the 2022 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year.

Adams earned the honor after a terrific indoor track & field season. She is currently one of the top sprinters in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region. Her time of 56.48 is the top time in the region and it is also an NCAA provisional qualifying time as well. She also has the fourth best time in the region in the women’s 200m dash. She ran a 25.20# at the Camel City Invitational. Both times are the top times in the CIAA.

Washington gets ACC honor

CLEMSON – Graduate student Delicia Washington has again been named the ACC’s Co-Player of the Week.

It is the second such honor of her career and the second ACC weekly honor of the season for the Tigers. Washington is now the first player in Clemson history to win back-to-back POTW honors and first since Lakeia Stokes in 2003-2004 to win it twice in one season.

Washington averaged 24.3 points per game for the Tigers in three games last week.

