CIAA announces softball honors

Claflin’s Jaelyn Jackson was named CIAA Pitcher of the Year after leading the conference in strikeouts (165) and ERA (2.67) while finishing with a record of 18-5. Jackson was also named first team all-conference while Brenay Howard and Zecariya Fenwick were both named second team all-conference. Fenwick also made the CIAA Rookie team along with teammates Kourtney White, Cydney Cooper and Me’Auhre Lewis. Claflin will face Winston-Salem State Friday in the CIAA softball tournament semifinal.

South Carolina signs key hoops transfer

The Gamecock men’s basketball program announced the addition of another transfer in forward B.J. Mack. The all-conference performer played the last three seasons at Wofford.

Mack led the Terriers, averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. This past season, Ugusuk averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for Omnia Basketball Academy.

Clemson golf to host NCAA tounament

Clemson was selected to the 2023 NCAA men’s golf tournament for the 41st straight time and will serve as host of the event for the first time.

The 54-hole, three-day tournament will begin on Monday, May 15 and conclude on Wednesday, May 17. It is one of six regional tournaments being held all over the country.

Clemson is the No. nine seed in the Salem Regional and will play host to the event at the Cliff’s at Keowee Falls Course in Salem.

MEAC honors SC State athlete

South Carolina State’s Dexter Ratliff was named the MEAC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week after he set the MEAC’s best mark in the men’s discus throw at the University of North Florida East Coast Relays, coming in seventh in the event with a mark of 49.17 meters. He is also fourth in the MEAC in the men’s hammer throw after tossing it 47.96 meters.

Waddell Rembert-Jett was also recognized for his performance after he set personal bests in the men’s 100 meters (10.22) and 200 meters (21.58) at the North Florida East Coast Relays.