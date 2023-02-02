SCSU’s Hill earns MEAC honor

South Carolina State athlete Erick Hill was named the MEAC Field Athlete of the Week after winning the long jump event at the Alachua County Collegiate Invitational.

Hill, a sophomore, leapt 7.14 meters setting the conference’s best mark in the event for the weekend. It also ranks third in the MEAC this season.

SCSU’s Sonnier recognized by conference

South Carolina State women’s basketball player Lovely Sonnier was recognized as one of the top players in the MEAC after recording a double-double against Howard.

Sonnier finished the game with 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Bison.