COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

SC State basketball teams to appear on HBCU GO network

The South Carolina State men’s and women’s basketball teams will make a pair of televised home game appearances on The HBCU GO Network, a live streaming platform, during the 2022-23 campaign at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The Lady Bulldogs will appear first in a Tuesday, Nov. 22, matchup with former MEAC foe and rival North Carolina A&T State in an 8 p.m. tip-off.

The Bulldogs are scheduled to take on the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. in a pivotal Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference showdown.

Both games can be watched live at https://hbcugo.tv/.

Three Gamecocks on Wooden Award preseason Top 50

COLUMBIA– Reigning National Champion South Carolina seniors Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are among the 50 players named to the Women’s Preseason Top 50 Watch List for the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy’s, the organization announced . Boston is looking to repeat as the winner of the award, and the selection of Cooke and Beal put South Carolina atop the list of entries on the list, tied with two other teams.

The Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the NCAA Elite Eight round, and the winner of the 2023 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in Los Angeles in April.

No.1 South Carolina will face Clemson on Thu., Nov. 17, at 6 p.m. and will be aired on ACC Network.

Carter named ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — Linebacker Barrett Carter has been named ACC Linebacker of the Week for his performance in Clemson's 31-16 victory against Louisville on Saturday.

Against Louisville, Carter was credited by the gameday stat crew with eight tackles (3.5 for loss), two sacks, an interception and a pass breakup. In the process, he became the first player to record 3.5 or more tackles for loss, 2.0 or more sacks and an interception in a game between two Power Five teams.