COLLEGE BASEBALL

Claflin 12, Paine College 6

Claflin scored a season-high 12 runs to earn its first win of the season against Paine College Wednesday in Orangeburg.

McKenzie Gay opened the scoring with a three-run home run in the first inning to lead the Panthers. Joshua Cooper had three hits including a double, scored two runs and had an RBI; DeShawnte Carraway had two hits including a double with a run scored and an RBI; Rufus Hurdle Jr. had two hits, scored two runs and added an RBI.

Roman Woods-Golston started the game, throwing four innings and striking out three batters. Khalil Hassan, Jadin Harden, Elliot Figueora and Kyle Hawkins combined to throw five innings, striking out four batters.

Claflin improves to 1-31 on the season and will play host to Georgia College in a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader Saturday at 1 p.m.

Carolina's Petry named SEC Player of the Week

University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week.

Petry, who has been named Freshman of the Week three times this season, earns Player of the Week in the league after another monster week at the plate, highlighted by a Thursday night performance where he hit two home runs and drove in eight in Carolina’s 13-5 win over LSU. Petry hit a two-run home run off LSU’s Paul Skenes, the first off the LSU pitcher this season, and added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning.

Petry currently is second in the SEC with 52 RBI to go along with 16 home runs and a .449 batting average.