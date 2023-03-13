COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Alabama, Houston top final AP Top 25

Alabama is No. 1 in the final AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll of the season Houston is No. 2 and Big Ten champion Purdue was third. The Big 12 rounded out the top five with Kansas and Texas. Memphis and Florida Atlantic broke into the final Top 25 at the expense of Creighton and Kentucky.

Beal, Boston finalists for Naismith award

COLUMBIA – No 1 South Carolina women’s basketball seniors Brea Beal and Aliyah Boston are among the four finalists for Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. Boston became the first Gamecock to win the award last season, and Beal is making her debut as a finalist this season.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year will be crowned on Wed., Mar. 29.

Purdue, Marquette top 2 seeds in NCAA East

Purdue and Marquette were far from the favorites in their own conferences going into the season. They are now the top two seeds in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. Big Ten regular-season and tournament champion Purdue is a No. 1 seed for the first time since 1996. Marquette is in for the second year in a row for coach Shaka Smart. The East Region also includes ACC tournament champion Duke, the No. 5 seed, and sixth-seeded Kentucky from the SEC.

Alabama headlines South Region

Alabama is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and headlining the South Region bracket. The Crimson Tide earned the program’s first-ever top regional seed with Sunday’s reveal of the field of 68 teams. That came hours after they closed out a second Southeastern Conference Tournament title in three seasons. The Tide’s top challenger is Arizona, which won the Pac-12 Tournament on Saturday night for the second time in as many seasons under Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats are the 2-seed in the bracket.

Kansas tops stacked West Region

Kansas is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament’s West Region and will have coach Bill Self back on the sideline. Kansas won its first two games at the Big 12 Tournament without Self before losing 76-56 to No. 7 Texas in the title game. The stacked West Region includes No. 2 UCLA, No. 9 Gonzaga, No. 11 UConn, No. 16 Saint Mary’s and No. 22 TCU.

Houston gets No. 1 seed in Midwest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Houston has received the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee rewarded the Cougars at the expense of Kansas, which had been hoping its national title defense would include a stop in Kansas City, Missouri, just down the road from its campus in Lawrence. Texas earned the No. 2 seed after routing the Jayhawks in the Big 12 finals. Xavier is the No. 3 seed and Indiana the fourth.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Gamecocks move time for Tuesday game

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team has moved up its game time on Tuesday against Presbyterian to 4 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Augusta University 17, Claflin 3