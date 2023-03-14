Clemson has a good showing during pro day

CLEMSON — Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee put on a strong face and a good showing for NFL teams at Clemson's pro day on Tuesday.

Bresee, surrounded by teammates and family, continued moving forward on his pro football path after t he death of younger sister, Ella, this past September. Bresee missed four games because of 15-year-old Ella's passing and a troubling kidney infection in October that sapped his strength and scared his family about whether his health was at risk.

Bresee, the 6-foot-5, 298-pounder, lifted weights, ran short-shuttle and three-cone drills and did defensive line workouts for personnel from all 32 pro teams including Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin, New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and GMs from the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

While Bresee's strength was impressive — he bench pressed 225 pounds 28 times as teammates and Clemson staff shouted encouragement — it was his mental fortitude that stood out to several of his teammates also participating at Clemson's pro day.

Bresee stood on his 40-yard dash time of 4.86 seconds run at last month's NFL combine, although his bench press reps were an increase of six from his combine showing.

Another Clemson defensive end, Myles Murphy, is projected as a high first-round pick. Murphy tweaked his hamstring preparing for the combine and is holding a separate workout in April for NFL teams.

13 Gamecocks work out on Pro Day

COLUMBIA -- Thirteen South Carolina Gamecocks worked out in front of approximately 70 scouts representing all 32 NFL teams and several CFL teams Monday as the football program held its annual Pro Timing Day at the Long Family Football Operations Center and the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility.

Those who participated included Nate Adkins, Christian Beal-Smith, Jalen Brooks, Eric Douglas, Sherrod Greene, Jovaughn Gwyn, Brad Johnson, Zacch Pickens, Devonni Reed, Darius Rush, Cam Smith, Josh Vann and Dylan Wonnum.

Testing began in the weight room, including measurements for height, weight, wingspan, arm and hand size, followed by the vertical jump and bench press. The event then moved to the on-field testing in the indoor facility, where the broad jump, 40-yard dash, short shuttle and 3-cone shuttle took place, followed by position drills.

Josh Vann had an excellent day, posting a 36-inch vertical leap, a 10-5 broad jump and an unofficial 4.43 clocking in the 40-yard dash.