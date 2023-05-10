Clemson pitcher named Player of the Year

Clemson redshirt junior Valerie Cagle was named ACC Player of the Year. This marks Cagle’s second ACC Player of the Year honor and third postseason ACC nod after being selected as the Freshman and Player of the Year in 2021 and being a first team selection in 2022.

Cagle also earned First-Team All-ACC honors. Four Tigers, Caroline Jacobsen (OF), Alia Logoleo (SS), Ally Miklesh (OF) and Millie Thompson (LHP) garnered Third-Team All-ACC accolades.

MEAC Track Championship (Day One)

South Carolina State’s Dexter Ratliff earned a bronze medal in the men’s discus at the MEAC Track Championship in Norfolk, Va.

After one day, South Carolina State is in sixth place as Kristopher Brown qualified for the 200 meter final and Barrington Walker qualified for the finals of the 400 meter hurdles.

On the women’s side, Jada Banks finished fourth overall in the 10,000 meter run as the Lady Bulldogs sit in seventh place in the team standings.