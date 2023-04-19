Beamer, Swinney to participate in Peach Bowl Challenge

South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer and Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney will both take part in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament.

The field features 20 current and former college football coaches who will be competing for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The tournament will be held April 30 through May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta.

USC’s Wimmer named to award watch list

South Carolina senior shortstop Braylen Wimmer has been named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list. The award is annually given to the top Division I shortstop in the country.

Wimmer is hitting .305 with eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 32 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.