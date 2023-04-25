USC to retire Bouknight’s jersey

The University of South Carolina athletic department will retire the jersey of Kip Bouknight prior to the Gamecocks’ April 28 game against Auburn. First pitch between the Gamecocks and Tigers is set for 7 p.m. at Founders Park.

Bouknight is the winningest pitcher in South Carolina history, compiling a career record of 45-12 with a school record 482 innings and starting a Carolina best 66 games. He holds school records for strikeouts (457) and decisions. In 2000, Bouknight went 17-1 to help lead the Gamecocks to a 55-10 record and an SEC championship.

After the 2000 season, Bouknight won the prestigious Golden Spikes Award, presented by USA Baseball as the top amateur baseball player in the United States as well as being named a consensus All-America selection by the ABCA, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball. He helped Carolina to back-to-back Super Regional appearances in 2000 and 2001.

USC hoops adds Vandy transfer

South Carolina men’s basketball announced the addition of forward Myles Stute on Tuesday. Stute, a 6-7 forward from Washington, D.C., was a two-year starter at Vanderbilt.

Stute appeared in 91 games with 59 starts in three seasons with the Commodores (2020-23), averaging 7.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game. Last season, he averaged 8.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest in 34 games (26 starts) this past season.

Transfer PaoPao joins Staley, Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Te-Hina Paopao (pronounced tuh-HEE-nuh POW-POW) will join the Gamecocks as a transfer from Oregon. She is eligible to play for the 2023-24 academic year and has up to two years of eligibility.

“We are thrilled to welcome our newest team member to our Gamecock family – Te-Hina Paopao,” Staley said. “T is a skilled proven point guard that can score and deliver the ball. She brings big game experience and is a great fit for the SEC.”

A 5-foot-9 guard, Paopao is a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, including a pair of first-team selections. Just shy of 1,000 points in her three seasons at Oregon, she averages 12.5 points for her career, including 13.1 last season. In her time at Oregon, the Ducks played in the 2021 NCAA Sweet 16, qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament and reached the 2023 WNIT Quarterfinals.

Paopao joins freshmen Milaysia Fulwiley (Columbia, S.C./W.J. Keenan), Sahnya Jah (Monteverde, Fla./Monteverde Academy) and Tessa Johnson (Albertville, Minn./Saint Michael Albertville) as additions to Staley’s 2023-24 roster.