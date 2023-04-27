SC State’s Chursina named POTY

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced its tennis honors and South Carolina State’s Sofiya Chursina was named the Women’s Player of the Year.

Chursina was a perfect 6-0 in MEAC play from the No. 1 singles position, going 10-5 overall from that slot. She won all six of her conference singles matches in straight sets, and also went a perfect 6-0 in MEAC doubles matches – all at the No. 1 slot. She enters the MEAC Tennis Championships having won eight of her last nine singles matches, and Chursina is the Bulldogs’ second MEAC Player of the Year in three seasons.

SCSU men’s player Novak Novakovic was named the Rookie of the Year after he went went 6-2 in singles play on the season, all at the No. 2 slot, including a 3-1 mark in MEAC play. He was just as strong in doubles action, going 6-1 overall and a perfect 4-0 in league play – most of which came at the No. 3 position.

Hardeep Judge was named the MEAC Coach of the Year. Judge led South Carolina State to both tennis regular-season titles yet again, as both Bulldog squads went undefeated in conference play and are the top seeds in their respective MEAC Tennis Championship brackets. This is Judge’s sixth Coach of the Year honor on the women’s side, and his eighth on the men’s side.

SCSU men’s players Aissa Benchakroun and Pedro Sasso were each named first-team All-MEAC while women’s player Hind Semlali was named first-team All-MEAC.

MEAC announces weekly Track and Field honors

South Carolina State track and field athletes Jada Banks, Dexter Ratliff and Barrington Walker were recognized by the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference for their performances at the Georgia Tech Invitational.

Banks ran a 5:09.98 in the women’s 1,500 meter; Dexter Ratliff finished tenth overall in the discus with a throw of 47.76 meters and Walker ran a personal best 55.5 in the men’s 400-meter hurdles.