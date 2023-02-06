SOFTBALL

Claflin 13, Allen 4 (Game One)

Jaelyn Jackson threw five innings allowing four hits and four runs while striking out nine batters earning the win in Claflin’s 13-4 victory over Allen Sunday.

Jackson also led the Lady Panthers with two hits and two RBIs while scoring three runs. Zaciah Bell had a double and two RBIs and Alexandria Beavers added a double.

LaTavia Davis led Allen with a double and two RBIs.

Claflin 19, Allen (Game Two)

Brenay Howard led Claflin with four hits and score four runs as the Lady Panthers defeated Allen 19-0 to sweep a two-game series Sunday.

Jaelyn Jackson and Alexandria Beavers each had three hits. Jackson drove in four runs to lead Claflin while Beavers added three RBIs. Zecariya Fenwick had a triple and a home run while scoring three runs.

Claflin had 20 hits including five triples in Sunday’s finale.

Breyanna Collins earned the win after throwing five innings allowing three hits and no runs while striking out seven batters.

Claflin will take part in the Briana Surrento Kickoff Classic in Greenwood beginning Friday. The Lady Panthers will face Lander and Erskine.