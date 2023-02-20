COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Delaware State 50, SC State (W) 49

After trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter, South Carolina State's rally came up short in a 50-49 loss to Delaware State Monday.

Lovely Sonnier led the Lady Bulldogs with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Janiah Hinton added 12 points in the loss.

South Carolina State (3-22, 2-8 in MEAC play) will play Norfolk State Saturday at home.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Claflin takes two in CIAA/SIAC Challenge

Due to inclement weather, much of the CIAA/SIAC Challenge in Orangeburg was cancelled, but Claflin was able to play three games over the weekend, winning two.

On Saturday, the Lady Panthers defeated Clark-Atlanta 11-3. Breyanna Collins earned the win, throwing six innings giving up nine hits, three runs and striking out six batters. Zecariya Fenwick led Claflin with two hits and four RBIs. Jaelyn Jackson also added two hits for the Lady Panthers.

On Sunday, Claflin fell to Edward Waters 1-0. Jackson threw seven innings, giving up five hits and one earned run. Kennedy Baskerville led the Lady Panthers with two hits.

Later in the day, Claflin would take down Benedict 7-5. Kourtney White led the Lady Panthers with two hits and two RBIs. Fenwick added two hits and two RBIs and Jackson added two hits. Jackson would get the win throwing 3.2 innings of shutout relief.

Claflin will play host to North Greenville in a double-header at the North Road Baseball Complex.

SC State drops three at Spartan Classic

South Carolina State opened the season with three games at the Spartan Classic in Spartanburg. The Lady Bulldogs fell to George Mason, Holy Cross and Maryland Eastern Shore.

On Friday, SC State left eight runners on base in a 10-1 loss to George Mason. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Taylor Ames-Alexander who had two hits and Destiny Calloway who had two hits and an RBI.

Later in the day, SC State out-hit Holy Cross 5-3, but fell on the scoreboard 2-0. Ames-Alexander and Calloway each had hits along with Jade Hendricks, Aaliyah Felder and Amarie Gist.

On Saturday, Ames-Alexander added two more hits and two RBIs in SC State's 4-2 loss to Maryland Eastern Shore. Madison Boyd also added two hits.

South Carolina State. will travel to take part in the Alabama State HBCU Tournament beginning Friday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Panthers swept in home opener

Claflin opened Peach Belt Conference play over the weekend getting swept by Georgia Southwestern State. The Panthers were outscored 67-7 in the three-game series.

Kobe Miller had two hits and two RBIs in Friday's 15-4 loss. Duane Henderson Jr. added two hits and an RBI. On Saturday, Claflin didn't scratch a hit in a 20-0 shutout and Sunday they gave up 32 runs in a 32-3 loss.

The Panthers are back on the road Friday with a three-game series against USC-Beaufort.