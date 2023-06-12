Carolina's Braswell to enter portal

South Carolina’s season wrapped Saturday afternoon and the first portal announcement came soon after in Michael Braswell.

The Gamecocks’ middle infielder tweeted out Sunday night he planned on entering the transfer portal and finishing out his college career at another school.

He’s the first person to enter the portal from the Gamecocks’ team since Kevin Madden did it before SEC play.

“Dear USC, thank You for all the memories for me and my family for these last 2 years. I will ALWAYS be grateful for all the opportunities you have given me,” Braswell wrote in his tweet. “With that being said I would like to announce that I plan on entering the transfer portal to continue my college career.”

Petry invited to Collegiate National Team training camp

CARY – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry has been invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, the organization announced Friday.

Petry, who was named a Collegiate Baseball All-American last week, heads into the Gainesville Super Regional with a .374 batting average with nine doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native has scored 55 runs and has a .738 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

Clemson's Graham finishes

in top 10 at outdoor championships

AUSTIN, Texas. -- Lashanna Graham was the lone competitor for Clemson on the final day of the 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships. She ran a personal best 55.59 in the 400 meter hurdles to set the No. 2 time in school history and finish sixth nationally. Her performance earned her first team All-America honors and gave the Clemson women three points to finish in a tie for 52nd place overall.

Giano Roberts set the school record for Clemson in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.31 to finish fifth overall. He earned his third consecutive first team All-America recognition in the event. He won the 60 meter hurdles in the 2023 indoor season and is a two-time outdoor All-American in 2023 as a member of the 4x100 meter relay that finished 11th overall.

South Carolina's tennis team

tops Carolina Region rankings

COLUMBIA. – With their perfect 8-0 record against Carolina Region teams, South Carolina men’s tennis came out on top of the regional team rankings released by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Friday.

The Gamecocks went 22-7 overall on the season including 14 ranked wins with ten of them in the top-25 and five of them in the top-10.

The team achieved the highest ranking in program history this season, climbing up to No. 2 in the ITA National Team Rankings. They spent the entire 2023 season ranked inside the top-10 and finished with a year-end ranking of No. 8 in the nation, the highest final team ranking since 1989.