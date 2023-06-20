Petry, Messina earn honors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – University of South Carolina freshman outfielder Ethan Petry earned ABCA Second Team All-America honors on Friday. Petry was also named the Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year Thursday while sophomore Cole Messina earned second team All-America honors.

On Wednesday, Petry and catcher Cole Messina were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) All-America team. Petry was named to the first team, while Messina was a second team selection.

Petry ended his rookie season with a .376 batting average with 10 doubles, 23 home runs and 75 RBI. The Land O’Lakes, Fla., native scored 55 runs and had a .733 slugging percentage. In the Columbia Regional, Petry was 4-for-12 with five runs scored, a home run and three RBI on his way to being named to the All-Columbia Regional team.

Messina hit .307 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 62 games played this season. He slugged .615 and had a .428 on-base percentage while stealing eight bases. Messina threw out eight runners trying to steal this season and had 40 walks and 11 hit-by-pitches.

Former Gamecock gets the call to MLBPITTSBURGH — University of South Carolina alum Carmen Mlodzinski has been called up by the Pittsburgh Pirates, the organization announced Friday. Mlodzinski is the 59th Gamecock to earn the call to the Major Leagues.

Mlodzinski made 19 appearances out of the bullpen for the Indianapolis Indians this season, going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA and a save with 31 strikeouts in 25.2 innings pitched. He has played three seasons in the Pirates’ organization after being drafted with the 31st pick in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Mlodzinski was a three-year letter-winner at Carolina and had five wins and 76 strikeouts in 81.2 innings pitched.