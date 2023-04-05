SC State track teams compete at Texas Relays

The South Carolina State track teams participated in the Texas Relays Mar. 30 through Apr. 1, at Austin, Texas, which featured 47 of the top-ranked programs in the nation.

Coach Donald Cooper’s teams had several strong finishes, established two personal records (PRs) and got a glimpse of what it’s going to take to be more competitive the rest of the season and close the gap between them, power-five schools and the top teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Sprinter Waddell Rembert-Jett set a PR in the 100 meters with a time of 10.35, the second-best showing the MEAC this season. Teammate Kristopher Brown was also impressive in the event, completing the course in 10.42 seconds, the third-best mark in the league.

Barrington Walker had a time of 57.13 in the 400m hurdles, a personal record for him, while Angelica Frederick was solid in the women’s 100 meters in a time of 12.19, eighth in the MEAC; and the Sprint Medley Relay (SMR) team of Frederick, Maya Smith, Makayla Jones and Jada Banks was strong in the event with a time of 4:19.

The Bulldogs resume its schedule Saturday at the USC Gamecock Invitational in Columbia.

Zia Cook headed to WNBA

Another member of “The Freshies” has announced her plans for next season.

Zia Cooke announced Tuesday her decision to forgo her final year of eligibility and enter the WNBA Draft.

“Thank you to the FAMs, Coach Staley, and everyone who has supported me. I’m excited for what’s ahead as I enter the 2023 WNBA Draft!!! #forevertothee,” Cooke said in a post on Twitter.

Cooke averaged 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists with South Carolina. She won a plethora of awards, including two-time All-SEC and two-time All-American to name a few.

Cooke becomes the fourth player to announce their decision to forgo another year of college basketball. Boston was the first to announce her decision followed by Brea Beal and Laeticia Amihere on Tuesday.

Paris announces two transfers to Carolina

COLUMBIA – South Carolina announced the addition of two graduate transfers Wednesday in forward Stephen Clark (The Citadel) and guard Ta’Lon (tuh-LON) Cooper. Both student-athletes will be immediately eligible for the 2023-24 season using their last year of collegiate eligibility.

“We’re really excited about these additions to our program,” said head coach Lamont Paris. “They have a lot of experience playing college basketball and are a great fit for what we’re trying to do.”

Clemson topples No. 17 Coastal Carolina

CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers scored in six of the seven innings and totaled 15 hits in their 16-6 victory over No. 17 Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The game was shortened to seven innings due to the agreed-upon 10-run rule.

Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (3-1) earned the win in 2.0 innings pitched in relief, while Chanticleer starter Levi Huesman (1-3) suffered the loss.

Gamecocks shutout No. 13 Tar Heels 5-0

South Carolina hasn’t had to rely heavily on its dominant pitching staff to keep it in most games this year but did early Tuesday night.

The Gamecocks got exactly what they needed from a deep and insanely productive pitching staff. Five different players combined for the team’s fourth shutout in a 5-0 win over No. 13 North Carolina in Charlotte.

“When we needed to make a big pitch we did in a few innings,” Mark Kingston said. “We had to get out of some jams. But I think the guys really commanded the zone tonight and gave exactly what we needed.”