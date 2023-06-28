South Carolina women headed

to Chapel Hill for ACC-SEC Challenge

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball learned more about its 2023-24 schedule Wednesday with the release of the home-away slate of SEC opponents and ESPN’s announcement of the ACC-SEC Women’s Challenge, which will send the Gamecocks to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on Thu., Nov. 30.

The newly formed ACC-SEC Challenge was introduced in November 2022 to replace the two conferences’ previous challenges with the Big Ten and Big 12, respectively, across both men’s and women’s basketball. The ACC-SEC Challenge will feature 28 games across both sports this season with all 28 airing on an ESPN platform.

Head coach Dawn Staley returns seven members of her 2023 NCAA Final Four squad, including rising senior and 2023 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year Kamilla Cardoso and SEC All-Freshman selection and team assist leader Raven Johnson.

In the SEC season ahead, South Carolina will play NCAA Sweet 16 finisher Tennessee, WNIT participant Missouri and Kentucky twice. Four more NCAA Tournament teams will come to Colonial Life Arena in Alabama, Sweet 16 entry Ole Miss and second-round finishers Georgia and Mississippi State. Vanderbilt is also on the Gamecocks’ home schedule. South Carolina will travel to NCAA champion LSU, WNIT quarterfinalists Arkansas and Florida, WNIT participant Auburn, and Texas A&M.

The Gamecocks’ 2023-24 schedule also includes previously announced games against Notre Dame on Nov. 6 in Paris and against Utah on Dec. 10 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase in Uncasville, Conn.

Gamecock men to welcome Notre Dame challenge

BRISTOL, Conn. – South Carolina will face Notre Dame in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at Colonial Life Arena ESPN announced on Wednesday. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. with coverage details, including platform designations and commentator information, announced in the fall.

It marks the first matchup between the two schools since a non-conference game on Feb. 4, 1984 at Carolina Coliseum. The Gamecocks were victorious 52-42.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

Clemson men to play Tide

in inaugural ACC-SEC

basketball challenge

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will travel to Alabama in the 2023 Inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge. The matchup is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 9:30 p.m. Network designation will be announced at a later date by ESPN.

Clemson is 8-4 all-time against Alabama, including a 3-0 mark on the road in the series. The Tigers last played the Crimson Tide on Dec. 12, 2020, in Atlanta as part of the Holiday Hoopsgiving event. Clemson prevailed 64-56.

Clemson returns an upper-class nucleus, including All-ACC Third Team performer PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman), Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle).

Clemson women to play Auburn in challenge

CLEMSON – Clemson women’s basketball will head to Auburn, Ala., to face the Auburn Tigers in the Inaugural ACC-SEC Challenge, it was announced Wednesday by ESPN and the league offices. The two sets of Tigers are set to square off on November 30 at 9 p.m. The matchup will be a rematch of the 2023 WNIT second round, where Clemson prevailed 56-55.

Clemson and Auburn are tied 4-4 in the all-time series, with the Clemson Tigers snapping a four-game Auburn Tiger winning streak in the series in the WNIT earlier this year.

Clemson returns All-ACC starters Amari Robinson and Ruby Whitehorn to this year’s roster and key contributors Eno Inyang, Madi Ott, and MaKayla Elmore.