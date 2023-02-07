USC takes next step in future Williams-Brice project

The University of South Carolina has started the process to determine the feasibility of a major modernization of Williams-Brice Stadium that could also pave the way for the development of more than 800 acres of undeveloped USC property situated adjacent with the Congaree River, west of the existing Long Family Football Operations Facility.

USC’s issuance of a formal Request for Information (RFI) on Tuesday is the first step in determining the potential scope of the project as well as identifying possible development partners who have an interest in pursuing a comprehensive land use agreement with the university. The eventual agreement could generate significant private funding for improvements to Williams-Brice Stadium, allowing for the expansion of the venue’s use for other public events in addition to football games.

The project will not include moving Williams-Brice Stadium from its current location or acquiring and developing the State Fairgrounds. Tanner said, “We don’t need to acquire new properties. We need to take advantage of all USC has to offer.” No disruption to future home football game schedules is anticipated.

A second phase of the project is the potential for continued private development of more than 17 acres adjacent to Colonial Life Arena, west of Park Street.

SEC Network announces television schedule

South Carolina baseball will be televised on the SEC Network seven times this season, and featured once on ESPNU.

Most of USC’s game can be found SEC Network Plus or on the radio at 107.5 FM.

Sunday, March 19 – at Georgia – SEC Network (3 p.m.)

Friday, March 24 – vs. Missouri – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 26 – vs. Missouri – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Thursday, March 30 – at Mississippi State – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 8 – vs. LSU – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Thursday, April 20 – vs. Florida – ESPNU (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, April 30 – vs. Auburn – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Sunday, May 7 – at Kentucky – SEC Network (2 p.m.)

Boston, Cook named to Naismith Midseason team

South Carolina seniors Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are among the 30 players named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason team, the Atlanta Tipofff Club announced today. South Carolina is one of four teams with two entries on the list, including three SEC schools that account for six of the 30 entries.

Boston, Johnson sweep SEC weekly honors

South Carolina women’s basketball senior forward Aliyah Boston and redshirt-freshman guard Raven Johnson swept the SEC weekly awards after helping lead the Gamecocks to pair of victories last week that extended the team’s winning streak to a program-record tying 29 games overall and the program’s first 23-0 start to a season. Boston’s selection ties her for the SEC records for career total weekly honors (14) and career player of the week honors (9).

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Francis Marion 4, Claflin 1

Eric Sledge had a single and an RBI to lead Claflin, but the Panthers dropped their season-opener at Francis Marion 4-1.

Claflin used five pitchers in the game. Kyle Hawkins started the game throwing two innings allowing no runs and hits. MacKenzie Gay followed with two innings of no-hit baseball.

Francis Marion got the Panthers in the fifth inning when Zack Summerville tripled scoring two runs. Alex Elliott would follow with an RBI single to make the score 3-0.

Trevonte Green took the loss for Claflin after pitching two innings, giving up four hits and three earned runs.

Claflin will travel to Edward Waters for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Panthers will play Friday night and a double-header Saturday.