Claflin-USC Aiken softball game postponed
The softball doubleheader between Claflin University and USC Aiken scheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, has been postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
The game has been rescheduled for 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the J.H. Satcher Softball Field on the USC Aiken campus.
Claflin will enter the double-header with a 1-3 record after falling to Tusculum University in a non-conference double header on Saturday.
USC Aiken is undefeated at 2-0 on the short season.
The Lady Panthers will host Anderson University at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the North Road Complex.
Wednesday college basketball
- Virginia State at Claflin, 7:30 p.m.
- Virginia State at Claflin (W), 7:30 p.m.
- South Carolina at Ole Miss, 7 p.m.
- Clemson at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Carolina baseball on TV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The South Carolina baseball team will have at least eight games televised on the ESPN family of networks with an additional 42 games on SEC Network Plus, the Southeastern Conference announced.
The Gamecocks will open their television schedule on Saturday, March 28, against Missouri at Founders Park.
Every home game at Founders Park and all SEC contests not televised will be streamed by SEC Network Plus. The schedule begins on Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 14, against Holy Cross with a 4 p.m. first pitch.
Here is a list of South Carolina television games:
- Saturday, March 28 - Missouri - SEC Network (12 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 4 - at Ole Miss - ESPNU (7 p.m. Eastern)
- Sunday, April 12 - at Vanderbilt - SEC Network (12 p.m. Eastern)
- Thursday, April 16 - vs. Mississippi State - ESPNU (7 p.m.)
- Saturday, April 25 - at LSU - ESPNU (6 p.m. Eastern)
- Saturday, May 2 - Arkansas - SEC Network (2 p.m.)
- Sunday, May 3 - Arkansas - SEC Network (3:30 p.m.)
- Sunday, May 10 - at Kentucky - SEC Network (12 p.m.)
