SC State gets first MEAC win

The South Carolina State softball team split a doubleheader Saturday with Delaware State. The Lady Bulldogs took the first game 4-2 but fell in the second game 4-2. Sunday's series finale was canceled due to inclement weather.

In the first game, SC State trailed 1-0 entering the fifth inning when DeAsia Lowther blasted a two-run home run to give the Lady Bulldogs the lead. SC State would add two more runs in the sixth when Kayla Leslie drove in Amarie Gist with a bunt single and Madison Boyd added an RBI ground out that scored Jamaisha Prince. Destiny Calloway earned the win throwing seven innings allowing two runs on five hits and striking out three batters.

In the second game, Delaware State scored two runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to defeat South Carolina State 4-2. Prince led the Lady Bulldogs with two hits and an RBI while Aaliyah Felder added a single and an RBI.

South Carolina State (2-19, 1-4 MEAC) will be back in conference play beginning Saturday with a doubleheader at Maryland Eastern Shore.

Claflin baseball swept at Lander

The Claflin baseball team were swept in a three-game series at Lander over the weekend. The Panthers played a doubleheader Friday falling 12-5 and 14-3. Lander completed the sweep Saturday with a 23-6 victory.

Duane Henderson Jr. led Claflin with three hits in the first game. Rufus Hurdle Jr. had two hits and two RBIs while Jaylen Brown added two hits.

In the second game, Brown had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Panthers. Jelani Howard added two hits while Henderson Jr. had an RBI.

In the finale, Henderson led Claflin with four hits and two RBIs. DeShawnte Carraway added two hits including a solo home run while Kobe Miller added a hit and an RBI.

Claflin (0-24, 0-14 PBC) are back in conference play Saturday at home against USC Aiken.

Grice gets national, ACC honor

CLEMSON -- Junior Caden Grice (Greer) was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week. He joined Georgia Tech’s Jake DeLeo, who was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, and Wake Forest’s Rhett Lowder, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.

Grice had a great week as a two-way player. He totaled four homers, 11 RBIs, five runs and three walks in five games at the plate. In three games at Georgia Tech, he was 4-for-12 with three homers, eight RBIs and four runs.

Carolina players honored

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Righthanded pitcher Noah Hall and outfielder Ethan Petry of the University of South Carolina baseball team were named the Southeastern Conference’s Pitcher and Freshman of the Week.

Hall and Petry helped the Gamecocks sweep Missouri this past weekend.

Hall moved to 5-0 on the season by going seven innings and scattering just five hits and a run while walking one and striking out 10. He retired 11 straight Missouri Tigers to end his outing and achieved double-digit strikeouts for the third time in his Carolina career.

Petry continues his tear in his rookie campaign, homering in each of the wins against Missouri and producing the game-winning hit in a 5-4, 12-inning win on Saturday night against the Tigers.

HBCU All-America teams

The 14th annual Division II HBCU All-America teams powered by Boxtorow was released Monday.

Virginia Union forward Robert Osborne has been named the HBCU has been named HBCU Division II Player of the Year. The senior from Richmond, Va. helped lead the Panthers to the CIAA Northern Division crown and an appearance in the NCAA regionals. He led the CIAA in scoring (20.2) and field goal percentage (.515) and was second in the CIAA in rebounding (8.8). His 15 double doubles led the CIAA and were tied for sixth in Division II.

Tuskegee head coach Benji Taylor has been named HBCU Division II Coach of the Year. In his fourth season as the head coach of the Golden Tigers, he led them to the SIAC Western Division crown. The Golden Tigers’ 20-9 record was five games better than last year, and earned Tuskegee an at-large berth in the NCAA regionals.

BOXTOROW has administered the All-America teams since 2009.

First Team All-Americans

Rodney Battle, Miles (F, Jr., Columbus, Ga.)

Eleik Bowles, Savannah State (F, Sr., Savannah, Ga.)

K.J. Doucet, Fort Valley State (F, Soph., Austell, Ga.)

Terrence Hunter-Whitfield, Virginia State (F, Sr., Chesterfield, Va.)

Beril Kabamba, Spring Hill (F, r-Soph., Clearwater, Fla.)

Robert Osborne, Virginia Union (F, Sr., Richmond, Va.)

Artese Stapleton, Lincoln (Mo.) (G, Senior, Chicago, Ill.)

Khyree Temple, Livingstone (G/F, Soph., West Philadelphia, Pa.)

Malik Tidwell, Bluefield State (G, Jr., Chicago, Ill.)

Korey Williams, Lincoln (Pa.) (G, Sr., Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Raemaad Wright, Virginia Union (F, Sr., Suffolk, Va.)