Claflin earns split with North Greenville

Claflin softball split a double-header with North Greenville Wednesday. The Lady Panthers dropped the first game 8-0, but rallied to take the second game 8-4.

In the second game, Kennedy Baskerville led Claflin with three hits including a triple. Brenay Howard and Zecariya Fenwick each had two hits and two RBIs and Jaelyn Jackson and Me’Auhre Lewis each had a hit and an RBI.

Jackson earned the win throwing seven innings while allowing nine hits and four earned runs.

Claflin will play host to Converse College in a double-header Wednesday, March 1.

SC State participates at indoor meet

The South Carolina State men’s and women’s track and field teams participated in the MEAC Indoor Track championship. The SCSU men finished sixth while the Lady Bulldogs finished seventh.

Dexter Ratliff was named second-team All-MEAC after finishing second overall in the weight throw. Kristopher Brown was named to the third team after a third-place finish in the 200 meters.