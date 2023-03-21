SC State softball swept in MEAC opener

South Carolina State softball opened MEAC play with a three-game series against North Carolina Central. The Lady Bulldogs dropped each of the three games in the series.

In the first game, SC State’s seventh inning rally fell short as North Carolina Central defeated the Lady Bulldogs 4-3. Zarria Smith led SC State with a double and two RBIs.

In the second game, North Carolina Central defeated SC State 6-3. DeAsia Lowther led the Lady Bulldogs with three hits and two RBIs.

In the final game, SC State grabbed an early 1-0 when Jade Hendricks singled in Madison Boyd. The game went to extra innings with North Carolina Central scoring two runs in the ninth to earn the sweep.

South Carolina State is scheduled to face Winthrop in a doubleheader Wednesday in Rock Hill.

SCSU women win 3v3 championship

South Carolina State participated in the HBCU 3v3 Hoop It Up basketball tournament in Greenville. The men’s team advanced to the championship game where they fell to Benedict College. The female team defeated Claflin to claim the state championship, and will advance to the national championship to be held in College Park, MD April 14-16.

Denmark Tech makes coaching change

Denmark Technical College announced Monday Andre Payne will take over as head coach of the women’s basketball team.

Payne, who is currently the athletics director at the school, had been coaching the men’s team since 2020.

Men’s assistant coach Patrick Scipio will take over as head coach for the men’s team. He’s coach at Spartans Basketball Academy in Trinidad and Tobago and served as an assistant at SIU-Edwardsville.

Clemson’s Cagle earns ACC honor

Clemson softball player Valerie Cagle has been named ACC Pitcher of the Week. It is the fourth time the junior has won the award, and second time this year.

She opened the week with a 5.0-complete game performance against Charlotte by striking out eight batters while only giving up three hits. She continued action with five strikeouts while only allowing three hits and didn’t give up a walk in seven innings on Saturday against Virginia. Cagle capped the weekend with another seven-inning performance where she once again struck out five Cavaliers without giving up a walk to complete the series sweep against Virginia.