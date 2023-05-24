Voorhees names new men's basketball coach

Voorhees University announced the hiring of James Williams as the school's new men's basketball coach. Williams was an assistant last season under Cabral Huff who left to take the head coaching job at Edward Waters University. Williams thanked his family, friends, former coaches and the university for giving him the opportunity. The Tigers finished last season 14-14 and 7-3 in conference play.

Claflin to hold Paws Up Golf Classic

The Claflin athletics department will hold its third annual Paws Up Golf Classic July 6-7. It will be held at the Lake Marion Golf Club.

Prior to the golf event, Claflin will hold a get together featuring former Claflin athletes and other special guests.

The tournament will be comprised of two flights which will each feature a champion and a runner-up. There will also be a prize offered for the men’s longest drive, the women’s longest drive, and the closest to the pin.

There will be a $600 fee for four-person teams with a $150 fee for individuals. Each registration will include breakfast, access to a practice facility, lunch, and 18 holes of golf with a cart. Team registration will also come with eight tickets to the PAWSUp Celebrity Soiree. Individual registrants will receive a similar package along with one (1) ticket to the PAWSUp Celebrity Soiree.

Tickets for the PAWSUp Celebrity Soiree are $50 each. A full celebrity guest list along with location details will be announced at a later date.