COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

The HBCU Polls: Losses cause slight shifts in polls

Jackson State remains undefeated and the No. 1 team in HBCU football with the release of the BOXTOROW Coaches and Media Polls on Monday. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1

In the coaches poll, the top four teams from last week remained the same – Jackson State No. 1, Florida A&M No. 2, North Carolina Central No. 3, and North Carolina A&T No. 4. Alabama State rounds out the top five, moving up two spots from last week.

In the media poll, Benedict is the only other undefeated team and is No. 2. Florida A&M and North Carolina Central remained at No. 3 and No. 4, while Virginia Union moved up one spot from last week and rounds out the top five.

BOXTOROW HBCU Football Coaches Poll (Week 10)

(Records through November 5, 2022)

No. Team W-L Pts Last Week

1 Jackson State (18) 8-0 180 1

2 Florida A&M 7-2 158 2

3 North Carolina Central 7-2 145 3

4 North Carolina A&T 6-3 125 4

5 Alabama State 6-3 102 7

6 Southern 5-4 73 6

7 Prairie View A&M 5-4 60 5

8 Delaware State 5-4 52 NR

9 Hampton 4-5 36 9

10 Texas Southern 4-5 30 8

Others receiving votes: Alcorn State (4-5) 17, Howard (3-6) 9, South Carolina State (3-6) 1. (1st place votes in parentheses)