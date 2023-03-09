Lady Panthers swept in mid-week DH

Claflin dropped to 8-8 on the season after losing a mid-week doubleheader to USC Aiken Wednesday in Orangeburg.

In the first game, USC Aiken put up six runs in the first inning and held Claflin to just two hits in an 8-0 victory. Me’Auhre Lewis and Cydney Cooper each had a hit to lead the Lady Panthers.

In the second game, Claflin was able to build a 6-3 lead after five innings, but USC Aiken put up eight runs in the sixth and cruised to a 12-7 victory. Brenay Howard led Claflin with three hits, and scored two runs. Zecariya Fenwick had two hits and three RBIs; Jaelyn Jackson had two hits and two RBIs and Lewis added two hits.

Claflin will travel to Augusta Saturday for a doubleheader with Paine College beginning at 1 p.m.

Claflin athletes named all-region

The US Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2023 Indoor T&F Division II All-Region team and it features five Claflin athletes.

Zoe Adams, Zion Murry, Jonathan Flemister, Jaevon Riley and Chandar Anderson each earned the honor by finishing in the top five of their event during the regular season.

Adams ranked second in NCAA Division II Atlantic Region in the 400M. Murry, Flemister, Riley and Anderson make up the 4x400M relay team that finished second in the region at the CIAA championships.

The track team is now in its outdoor season and will take part in the Charleston Southern Buccaneer Invitational Friday, March 17.

Clemson’s Cagle throws perfect game

Clemson softball pitcher Valerie Cagle threw the first-ever perfect game in school history Wednesday as the Tigers defeated Mercer 18-0 in five innings.

Cagle retired all 15 batters she faced, including eight strikeouts, for a five-inning perfect game. She threw 51 pitches with 40 strikes and never reached a three-ball count during the contest. Cagle eclipsed 600 career strikeouts with the performance, pushing her career total to 604.

USC’s Boston semifinalist for Naismith Award

South Carolina women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston is among the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. She won the award in 2022, becoming the second Gamecock to claim the title.

The award’s four finalists will be announced on Tuesday, March 21.

USC’s Staley up for coaching award

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley is among the 10 semifinalists for the 2023 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. The two-time winner of the award (2020, 2022) has been a finalist three other times in her time at South Carolina.

The award’s four finalists will be announced on Monday, March 20.