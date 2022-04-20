COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Newberry takes two from Lady Panthers

The Claflin softball team traveled to face Newberry in a doubleheader Tuesday. The Lady Panthers dropped the first game 13-5 and were shut out in the second game 10-0.

In the first game, Newberry jumped out to a 12-1 lead after scoring six runs in each of the first two innings. Claflin tried to rally behind a two-run home run from Brenay Howard. Alexandria Beavers had two hits and scored a run for Claflin while Marion Goins added two RBIs.

In the second game, Camryn Hollis, Jaelyn Jackson and Beavers each had a hit but the Lady Panthers were unable to scratch the scoreboard.

Claflin (14-12, 11-0) will attempt to the clinch the CIAA regular-season title with a doubleheader at Fayetteville State Friday and a doubleheader at Winston-Salem State Saturday.

MEAC announces track honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Anthony Franklin was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, and Howard sophomore Kaya-Rae Dunbar was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Morgan State senior Kobe-Jordan Rhooms was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Howard junior Minyarn Smalls earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Other top performers:

Jada Banks (South Carolina State) ran a MEAC-best 4:46.32 to come in fourth in the 1,500 meters at the Gamecock Invitational.

Dexter Ratliff (South Carolina State) came in fifth in the discus at the Gamecock Invitational with a distance of 49.25 meters.

Waddell Rembert-Jett (South Carolina State) came in third in the 100 meters (10.44) and 4x100-meter relay (39.54) at the Gamecock Invitational

Weekend games

South Carolina baseball

FRI - Carolina at Auburn - 7 p.m.

SAT - Carolina at Auburn - 3 p.m.

SUN - Carolina at Auburn - 2 p.m.

Clemson baseball

FRI -- Florida State at Clemson, 6 p.m.

SAT -- Florida State at Clemson, 3 p.m.

SUN -- Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.

SC State softball

SAT – Morgan State at SC State, 1 and 3 p.m.

SUN – Morgan State at SC State, noon

Claflin baseball

FRI – Flagler at Claflin, 6 p.m.

SAT – Flagler at Claflin, 1 and 4 p.m.

Claflin softball

SAT – Claflin at Fayetteville State, 1 and 3 p.m.

SUN – Claflin at Winston-Salem State, 1 and 3 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0