COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Newberry takes two from Lady Panthers
The Claflin softball team traveled to face Newberry in a doubleheader Tuesday. The Lady Panthers dropped the first game 13-5 and were shut out in the second game 10-0.
In the first game, Newberry jumped out to a 12-1 lead after scoring six runs in each of the first two innings. Claflin tried to rally behind a two-run home run from Brenay Howard. Alexandria Beavers had two hits and scored a run for Claflin while Marion Goins added two RBIs.
In the second game, Camryn Hollis, Jaelyn Jackson and Beavers each had a hit but the Lady Panthers were unable to scratch the scoreboard.
Claflin (14-12, 11-0) will attempt to the clinch the CIAA regular-season title with a doubleheader at Fayetteville State Friday and a doubleheader at Winston-Salem State Saturday.
MEAC announces track honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Anthony Franklin was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, and Howard sophomore Kaya-Rae Dunbar was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week. Morgan State senior Kobe-Jordan Rhooms was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Howard junior Minyarn Smalls earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
People are also reading…
Other top performers:
- Jada Banks (South Carolina State) ran a MEAC-best 4:46.32 to come in fourth in the 1,500 meters at the Gamecock Invitational.
- Dexter Ratliff (South Carolina State) came in fifth in the discus at the Gamecock Invitational with a distance of 49.25 meters.
- Waddell Rembert-Jett (South Carolina State) came in third in the 100 meters (10.44) and 4x100-meter relay (39.54) at the Gamecock Invitational
Weekend games
South Carolina baseball
FRI - Carolina at Auburn - 7 p.m.
SAT - Carolina at Auburn - 3 p.m.
SUN - Carolina at Auburn - 2 p.m.
Clemson baseball
FRI -- Florida State at Clemson, 6 p.m.
SAT -- Florida State at Clemson, 3 p.m.
SUN -- Florida State at Clemson, 1 p.m.
SC State softball
SAT – Morgan State at SC State, 1 and 3 p.m.
SUN – Morgan State at SC State, noon
Claflin baseball
FRI – Flagler at Claflin, 6 p.m.
SAT – Flagler at Claflin, 1 and 4 p.m.
Claflin softball
SAT – Claflin at Fayetteville State, 1 and 3 p.m.
SUN – Claflin at Winston-Salem State, 1 and 3 p.m.