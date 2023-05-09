SC State athletes earn academic honors

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced their track and field and softball all-academic honorees.

SCSU track and field athletes include: Jada Banks, Dallas Carraway, Dwayne Curnell, Jasmine Donovan, Domonique Edmondson, Chanice Harris, Erick Hill, Andrew Latimer, Waddell Rembert-Jett, Imani-Kashall Sells, Maya Smith, Faith Sparks, Tiona Walls and Debrielle Williams.

SCSU softball athletes include: Miranda Gonzales, Jade Hendricks, Kaylah Leslie, DeAsia Lowther, Marissa Marshall and Amariya Thompson.

Clemson adds Syracuse's Girard, 3 others to hoops team

Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men's basketball roster for next season.

The school announced Tuesday that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season.

Girard, a 6-foot-1 guard who played four seasons for the Orange, was sixth in overall scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.4 points a game. His joining gives Clemson the two top returning scorers in league play in Girard and returning forward PJ Hall.

The Tigers were 23-11 last year and finished third in the ACC, winning a school-record 14 league games.