SC State athletes earn academic honors
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference announced their track and field and softball all-academic honorees.
SCSU track and field athletes include: Jada Banks, Dallas Carraway, Dwayne Curnell, Jasmine Donovan, Domonique Edmondson, Chanice Harris, Erick Hill, Andrew Latimer, Waddell Rembert-Jett, Imani-Kashall Sells, Maya Smith, Faith Sparks, Tiona Walls and Debrielle Williams.
SCSU softball athletes include: Miranda Gonzales, Jade Hendricks, Kaylah Leslie, DeAsia Lowther, Marissa Marshall and Amariya Thompson.
Clemson adds Syracuse's Girard, 3 others to hoops team
Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men's basketball roster for next season.
People are also reading…
The school announced Tuesday that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season.
Girard, a 6-foot-1 guard who played four seasons for the Orange, was sixth in overall scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.4 points a game. His joining gives Clemson the two top returning scorers in league play in Girard and returning forward PJ Hall.
The Tigers were 23-11 last year and finished third in the ACC, winning a school-record 14 league games.