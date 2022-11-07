COLLEGE NOTEBOOK

Gamecocks to host Vols under the lights Nov. 19

The South Carolina Gamecocks continue their “Orange Crush” regular season-ending stretch when they host the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in the final home game of the 2022 season on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick at either 7 p.m. on ESPN or at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. The final decision will be made following the games of Nov. 12.

The Vols hold a 28-10-2 advantage in the all-time series, but just a 10-7-2 lead when the game has been played in Columbia. Tennessee has won the last three in the series.

South Carolina (6-3, 3-3 SEC) travels to Gainesville this Saturday for a 4 p.m. date with the Florida Gators (5-4, 2-4 SEC).

Kroeger named SEC’s Co-Special teams POW

University of South Carolina junior punter Kai Kroeger was named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Gamecocks’ 38-27 win over Vanderbilt last Saturday night. Kroeger shared the award with Mississippi State kick returner Lideatrick Griffin.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 207-pounder from Lake Forest, Ill., booted five punts against the Commodores for a 53.6-yard average, including kicks of 69 and 66 yards, with two of his punts downed inside the 20. Vanderbilt returned just one of the five punts for negative-one yard. The Gamecocks had a net punting average of 45.8-yards per punt in the win. Kroeger, who is also the holder on placements, completed a 16-yard pass on a fake field goal for a first down, and is now 4-for-4 in his career passing.