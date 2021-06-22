COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wofford OC retires

Clarke hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. This is his fifth All-America honor this season for the Forest, Va., native.

Sanders, who also was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team, was 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched compared to just 11 walks.

Mahoney was 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 appearances and five starts for the Gamecocks.

Grice to play for national team

CLEMSON -- Freshman Caden Grice (Greer) accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer.

Grice is the 16th Tiger to play for the USA Collegiate National Team, joining recent Tigers Brad Miller (2009,10), Chris Okey (2014,15), Seth Beer (2016,17) and Ryley Gilliam (2017).

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2. Ten of the team’s 11 games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League, which is in its first season as a summer collegiate league as part of MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.

