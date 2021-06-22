COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Wofford OC retires

Wofford OC retires
SPARTANBURG – Wofford football offensive coordinator Wade Lang has announced his retirement effective June 30. A 1983 graduate of Wofford, he has spent 33 seasons as an assistant coach, including the last 31 as offensive coordinator at his alma mater.
As a member of the coaching staff, he has been a part of twelve NCAA Playoff appearances (two NCAA Division II and ten NCAA FCS) and seven Southern Conference championships. He has coached over 20 All-Americans, five Academic All-Americans, 150 All-Southern Conference players, two SoCon Freshmen of the Year and two SoCon Offensive Players of the Year.
Under Lang’s direction, Wofford has consistently ranked among the national leaders in team rushing, total offense and scoring. Wofford has finished either first or second in the Southern Conference in rushing in 22 of the past 24 years and the Terriers have been among the top ten rushing clubs nationally for 24 consecutive seasons.
Baseball trio named All-Americans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Three University of South Carolina baseball players have been named to All-America teams by Perfect Game.
Wes Clarke was named to PG's All-America third team while Will Sanders (first team) and Jack Mahoney (second team) were named Freshman All-Americans by the website.
Clarke hit .271 with 23 home runs, 56 runs scored, nine doubles, 55 RBI and 50 walks this season. He was named to the All-SEC second team and was a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy. This is his fifth All-America honor this season for the Forest, Va., native.
Sanders, who also was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball and was selected to the Freshman All-SEC team, was 6-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 53.1 innings pitched compared to just 11 walks.
Mahoney was 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 14 appearances and five starts for the Gamecocks.
Grice to play for national team
CLEMSON -- Freshman Caden Grice (Greer) accepted an invitation from USA Baseball to play for the 2021 Collegiate National Team this summer.
Grice is the 16th Tiger to play for the USA Collegiate National Team, joining recent Tigers Brad Miller (2009,10), Chris Okey (2014,15), Seth Beer (2016,17) and Ryley Gilliam (2017).
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team features 48 players in 2021. The squad is split into two teams, the Stars and Stripes, and they go head-to-head in 11 games beginning July 2. Ten of the team’s 11 games will be played in the cities of the Appalachian League, which is in its first season as a summer collegiate league as part of MLB and USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline.