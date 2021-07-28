COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Will Spiers on watch list for top punter

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Clemson punter and former Calhoun Academy standout Will Spiers has been named to the watch list for for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.
University of South Carolina sophomore Kai Kroeger also was named to the watch list.
The 50 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision punters. The 2021 watch list was compiled based on the 2021 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2020, the 2020 All-Conference teams, the 2020 All-American Teams, the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Teams and punters on the 2020 watch list.
Monmouth picked 1st in Big South
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two-time defending Big South champion Monmouth University has been tabbed the favorite in the conference’s annual preseason football poll for the 2021 campaign as voted by the league’s head coaches and media panel, it was announced today.
The Hawks collected 16 of the 18 first-place votes and finished with 141 points to repeat as league champions. Monmouth has appeared in the FCS Playoffs three out of the last four seasons and was ranked No. 10/11 in the final polls.
Kennesaw State was second in the 2021 preseason balloting with 117 points and received one first-place vote. New Big South member North Carolina A&T claimed third place with 100 points, while Charleston Southern was fourth with 85 points and received the remaining first-place nod.
Campbell was predicted fifth in the preseason ranking with 82 points, while Gardner-Webb landed in the sixth position (59 points). Hampton claimed seventh place (35 points) and Robert Morris landed in the final spot with 29 points.
Gray wins gold in 3x3 basketball
TOKYO -- South Carolina alumna Allisha Gray tied for team-high honors with five rebounds to help power the United States win a gold medal in 3x3 basketball, topping the Russian Olympic Committee team 18-15 on Wednesday. In the sport's Olympic debut, the Americans finished the tournament with an 8-1 record, including Wednesday's semifinal and gold medal game victories.
In nine games of the tournament, Gray added 5.3 points per game and was a significant force defensively. She was second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per game, including a team-high 4.0 on the defensive end, and blocked a team-high nine shots over the nine games. She shot a team-best 31.3 percent from outside the arc (2-point range) and hit 57.8% from inside (1-point).
Gray came to the Gamecocks prior to the 2015-16 season, sitting out her first year due to NCAA transfer rules, then played an integral role in the program's run to the 2017 NCAA National Championship.
Frank, Brandon Martin heading to Spain
COLUMBIA -- University of South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin, and his son, Gamecock senior forward Brandon Martin, will head to Spain next week as part of a group of all-star teams with USA East Coast Basketball.
Martin will serve as head coach of the Blue Team while Brandon will be a member of the White Team, which will be led by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim.
SEC sets conference opponents
COLUMBIA -- The Southeastern Conference announced each school's conference opponents for the upcoming 2022 men's basketball campaign.
South Carolina will face its permanent opponents, Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with Auburn and Vanderbilt in home-and-home series next season.
In addition to its home-and-home series opponents, Carolina will also host Florida, Kentucky, LSU and Missouri at Colonial Life Arena in 2022.
Potter on Groza watch list
The Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced that Clemson kicker B.T. Potter has been named as one of 30 players on the watch list for 2021 Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.