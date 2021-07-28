COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Will Spiers on watch list for top punter

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Clemson punter and former Calhoun Academy standout Will Spiers has been named to the watch list for for the 2021 Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top collegiate punter.

University of South Carolina sophomore Kai Kroeger also was named to the watch list.

The 50 candidates on the list incorporate a broad spectrum of Football Bowl Subdivision punters. The 2021 watch list was compiled based on the 2021 Ray Guy Award Semifinalist List, the top ten NCAA Punters from 2020, the 2020 All-Conference teams, the 2020 All-American Teams, the 2021 pre-season All-Conference Teams and punters on the 2020 watch list.

Monmouth picked 1st in Big South

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two-time defending Big South champion Monmouth University has been tabbed the favorite in the conference’s annual preseason football poll for the 2021 campaign as voted by the league’s head coaches and media panel, it was announced today.

The Hawks collected 16 of the 18 first-place votes and finished with 141 points to repeat as league champions. Monmouth has appeared in the FCS Playoffs three out of the last four seasons and was ranked No. 10/11 in the final polls.