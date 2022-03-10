COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Weekend baseball for Carolina and Clemson

Carolina vs. No. 1 Texas

South Carolina hosts No. 1 Texas for a three-game set this weekend at Founders Park. The series begins Friday at 1 p.m. with the time having been changed from 7 based on the threat of inclement weather. Saturday's game begins at 4 p.m. with Sunday's contest scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start. Friday and Sunday's games will be on SEC Network Plus. Saturday's game is televised on SEC Network.

12-0 Clemson at home for 3

Unbeaten Clemson (12-0) takes on Northeastern (6-5-1) in a three-game home series this weekend. Friday’s game is at 4 p.m., with Saturday’s at 3 and Sunday’s at 1 p.m.

Boston named player of year

COLUMBIA -- For the second time in as many seasons, South Carolina junior forward Aliyah Boston has been named National Player of the Year by "The Athletic." The 2022 SEC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year is on the most recent watch lists of national versions of both awards as well.

Boston continues to dominate this season with 24 consecutive double-doubles, the longest active streak in the nation and the longest streak in SEC history. Her 16.8 points, 12.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game all lead the team with her rebounding and blocks average ranking seventh and 10th in the nation, respectively. Her 25 double-doubles are second in the NCAA and she is 28th in field goal percentage. In 11 games against ranked opponents, all of Boston's averages go up -- 17.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 blocks.

Boston also is one of 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Naismith Trophy Women's College Player of the Year. It marks her second season advancing at least this far in that award.

