COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: USC's Jackson gets freshman honor; Claflin men to be on TV

Claflin hoops to be televised

The Claflin men’s basketball game against Bowie State Saturday will be televised on the CW network via the Black College Sports Broadcasting Network.

The Panthers, currently ranked No. 24 in the latest NABC poll, have an overall record of 10-1 and 2-1 in CIAA play. Claflin was scheduled to face Virginia Union Thursday night before facing the Bulldogs Saturday. Bowie has a record of 4-11 but are 2-1 in CIAA play.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game will be 3 p.m.

Jackson earns Freshman of Week honor

South Carolina basketball player GG Jackson was named CBS Sports/USBWA Freshman of the Week after his performance against Eastern Michigan.

Jackson scored a career-high 24 points and led the Gamecocks with nine rebounds in a 64-54 win over the Eagles.

Jackson is currently the only freshman player to score in double figures in every game this season. He currently leads the Gamecocks with 16.9 points per game and 7.5 rebounds per game.

USC duo named to watch list

South Carolina senior women’s basketball players Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke are among 25 players named to the Women’s Midseason Top 25 Watch Lost for the John R. Wooden Award.

Boston, the reigning National Player of the Year, ranks seventh in the nation with eight double-doubles this season. She leads the Gamecocks with 8.9 rebounds per game and is second on the team in scoring with 11.4 points per game.

Cooke currently leads South Carolina in scoring with 15.3 points per game. She recently scored her career-high with 31 points in a win over Georgia.

The list will be narrowed later in the season with the top 15 players put on the ballot.

Emmanwori earns All-American honor

South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has been named to the ESPN True Freshman All-America Team.

This is the fifth All-American honor the freshman has received. He was also named to the SEC Coaches All-Freshman team and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Emmanwori led the Gamecocks with 85 tackles including 62 solo tackles which led the nation among freshman players this season.

“(He) put together an excellent season for the Gamecocks,” said Tom VanHaaren of ESPN. “Given what he was able to accomplish in his first season, he should be a staple of the South Carolina defense going forward.”

USC pitcher named preseason All-American

It was announced Thursday, South Carolina pitcher Will Sanders was named to the Perfect Game Preseason All-America second team.

Last season, Sanders finished with a record of 7-3 and a 3.43 ERA. He had 91 strikeouts in 89.1 innings pitched. He tied a Founders Park record with 14 strikeouts against Clemson and had double-digit strikeouts against Vanderbilt and Florida.

South Carolina opens its season at home Friday, Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell.